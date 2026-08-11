Somalia: International Community Receives Update On Somalia's Elections

The Chairman of the National Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, Mr. Abdikarin Ahmed Hassan, along with Commissioners Abdi Cadow, Mohamed Amin Hassan, and Secretary General Hussein Nunow Ali, held a briefing session with members of the international community in Mogadishu. The meeting was attended by ambassadors from the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Turkey, Ethiopia, Kenya, Sudan and Egypt, as well as representatives from the United Nations, the African Union, and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

The briefing is significant as it demonstrates the Commission's commitment to transparency and its efforts to keep international partners informed on the progress of the electoral process. Chairman Abdikarin Ahmed Hassan provided a detailed update on the electoral milestones achieved so far, including the successful conclusion of the District Council elections in Banadir Region, the simultaneous elections for District and Regional Councils in South West State and Galmudug, and the upcoming elections planned for Hirshabelle State.

The Chairman noted that the one-person-one-vote electoral process has been implemented successfully across the country, and that the Somali people have, for the first time in nearly 57 years, had the opportunity to elect their representatives at various levels of government. He reiterated the Commission's commitment to ensuring that the process remains inclusive, transparent, and credible.

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Ambassadors and international representatives welcomed the progress made in the electoral process and reaffirmed their support for the Commission's efforts to strengthen democratic governance in Somalia. They also confirmed their continued cooperation in ensuring the successful implementation of future elections.