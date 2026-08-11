Sudan: Prime Minister Discusses Dispatch of Aid Convoys to Citizens in Recently Liberated Areas

Khartoum, Aug. 10, 2026 (SUNA) - Prime Minister Professor Kamil Idris today, Monday, met in Khartoum with Humanitarian Aid Commissioner-General Ms. Salwa Adam Benya

The meeting reviewed the efforts of the Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) in managing the displacement file, including assessing the numbers of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and identifying their needs.

The meeting stressed the importance of dispatching aid and support convoys to citizens in accordance with the needs map, with priority given to areas recently liberated from the scourge of the terrorist rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia.

The meeting also discussed the HAC's efforts to transition from the emergency response phase to the recovery phase, including initiatives aimed at transforming displaced persons from recipients of assistance into productive members of society through income-generating and productive projects.