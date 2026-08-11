Nigeria: ASUU Shuts Nigerian University, Gives Reason

The academic union said during a press conference that the industrial action was deemed necessary after several engagements with the university management failed.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at Imo State University (IMSU), Owerri, has declared a total and indefinite strike.

ASUU announced the industrial action on Monday during a press conference at the university in Owerri, Daily Post reported.

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The Chairman of ASUU at the university, Stephen Oguji, and the Secretary, Lazarus Chikwendu, said during the press conference that the industrial action was deemed necessary after several engagements with the university management had failed.

They added that the strike was also in response to the union's 21-day ultimatum, which expired without any meaningful response.

According to them, the strike followed the failure of the Imo State Government and the university management to implement an agreement on improved welfare and conditions of service for academic staff.

The union said the agreement, signed by ASUU and the federal government on 23 December 2025, was scheduled to take effect from 1 January 2026.

"ASUU-IMSU has therefore today, 10th August, 2026, embarked on a total and indefinite strike and vows never to return to work until the agreement is fully implemented," the union said.

"Continued delay serves no useful purpose and only heightens industrial tension."

Outstanding financial and welfare issues

The ASUU members also raised concerns over outstanding financial and welfare issues.

The lecturers said some of the issues include non-payment of promotion arrears dating back to 2016, unpaid salaries owed to some members for several months, 21 months of withheld check-off dues and the non-payment of Earned Academic Allowance since 2009.

The union further faulted the continued retention of the university under the Treasury Single Account, describing the arrangement as "a complete erosion of university autonomy."

According to the union, the issues had been ongoing for some time, resulting in industrial action in 2024, which was suspended following an appeal and assurances from the university management.

The union said its members had continued to work despite what it termed as neglect of their welfare obligations.

"It is deeply disappointing that while our members have continued to discharge their duties with dedication and professionalism, the welfare commitments freely entered into by the government remain neglected," it said.

ASUU-IMSU also said the agreement was already being implemented in some state-owned universities, including institutions in Bauchi, Ekiti, Ogun, Osun and Sokoto states.

The union then called on the Imo State Government to urgently direct the implementation of the agreement at IMSU.

It also appealed to traditional and religious institutions, civil society organisations, parents, student unions and other stakeholders to prevail on Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State to intervene.

"We wish to state unequivocally that ASUU-IMSU remains committed to dialogue, consultation and constructive engagement as the preferred mechanisms for resolving industrial disputes.

"However, our commitment to peaceful resolution should not be misconstrued as acquiescence to continued denial of the legitimate welfare rights of our members," the union said.

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Imo govt silent

The Commissioner for Education in Imo State, Bernard Ikegwuoha, a professor, did not respond to calls and a series of WhatsApp and text messages from PREMIUM TIMES seeking his response to allegations that the state government failed to honour agreements with the union.

Also, the Commissioner for Information in the state, Declan Emelumba, did not immediately respond to a call seeking his comments.

Mr Emelumba later sent a text message promising to call back, but he had yet to do so as of the time of this report.

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