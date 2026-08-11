South Africa: Severe Cold Front Brings Snow, Freezing Temperatures and Road Closures to SA

Roads in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal have reopened after brief closures amid severe weather disruptions.

Over the next few days, South Africa is in for freezing temperatures and even snow as a severe cold front rolls through the country.

South Africans can expect unseasonal rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the central, eastern and southern parts of the country experiencing scattered showers. The southeast and eastern regions are likely to experience widespread showers, while in the mountainous areas of the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Free State, snowfall is expected.

Safety precautions

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The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) urged the public to avoid unnecessary travel to areas affected by heavy snowfall, ice, strong winds, flooding or other hazardous weather conditions.

It requested motorists not to attempt to drive on roads that have been closed by traffic or emergency authorities and warned that the public should check the latest weather and road conditions from verified sources before undertaking long-distance journeys. Travel should be postponed until conditions have improved and affected routes have been assessed and declared safe, if possible.

Travellers should avoid sharing unverified information about road closures and weather conditions, and precautions should be taken to protect children, older people and other vulnerable people from extreme cold.

Heavy snowfalls

On Monday, South Africans...