South Africa: Gauteng Gets 500,000 Grade 1 and 8 Applications - South African News Briefs - August 11, 2026

Gauteng Records Nearly 500,000 Grade 1 and 8 Applications

Almost half a million applications have been submitted for Grade 1 and Grade 8 places in Gauteng for the 2027 academic year since the online application system opened, reports EWN. The Gauteng Department of Education has said that improvements have been made to streamline the process. Education MEC Lebogang Maile has urged parents to apply early. The department also says learners awaiting specialised placement should receive interim support rather than remain on waiting lists, with officials focusing on successful placements and resolving outstanding cases.

Strong Winds Damage Homes in Free State

The South African Red Cross Society is assessing damage caused by strong winds and heavy rainfall in Koppies and other parts of the Free State, reports SABC News. Several homes have reportedly been damaged, including roofs blown off, as severe weather persists. Red Cross volunteers are working with disaster management authorities and municipalities. Assessments continue, with humanitarian assistance being provided to affected households.

Fadiel Adams Unlikely to Testify at Madlanga Commission

National Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams is unlikely to testify before the Madlanga Commission, reports EWN. This comes after the commission received his affidavit and supporting documents late. Adams was expected to testify about his involvement in an Investigating Directorate Against Corruption probe into alleged corruption within Crime Intelligence. In 2024, he asked IDAC to investigate claims that the Political Killings Task Team had misused secret service funds for luxury accommodation and vehicles.

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