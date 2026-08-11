Rwanda: Rusizi Mulls Aerial Bridge Over Lake Kivu to Link Nkombo Island

A 370-metre bridge could soon link Nkombo Island to the mainland, potentially transforming the movement of people and goods between the island and other parts of Rusizi District.

Rusizi District Mayor Phanuel Sindayiheba said feasibility studies for the proposed bridge are nearing completion, paving the way for authorities to determine the cost and technical requirements of the project.

The proposed bridge would connect Nkombo Island to Nkanka Sector and other parts of the district. It would be accessible to vehicles, providing residents with an alternative to boat transport, which is currently the island's main connection to the mainland.

ALSO READ: Nkombo Island: Lake Kivu's hidden jewel

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The bridge is expected to connect Nkanka Sector and other sectors to Nkombo Island. The district, together with the government, has proposed the project," Sindayiheba said.

He said an initial feasibility study found that a 370-metre bridge could be constructed, while an earlier study had proposed an 800-metre structure.

"We are now waiting for the second study, which will provide details on what it will take to construct the bridge," he said.

The project was initially estimated to cost about Rwf6 billion, although the final cost will depend on the findings of the ongoing study. Sindayiheba said the bridge would ease movement between Nkombo and the mainland and allow residents to access different modes of transport.

Once the study is completed, the district will work with the government to mobilise resources for the project, he added.

Residents welcome proposalFor residents, the proposed bridge could address some of the challenges associated with relying on boats for transport.

Emmanuel Musenge, a resident of Nkombo and teacher at GS Saint Pierre Nkombo, said boat services are limited to specific hours, making movement difficult, particularly at night.

"Boats are allowed to transport goods and people only from 6am to 7pm. If the bridge is constructed, we could have transport both during the day and at night," he said.

Musenge said boat transport was also costly because it is currently the only means of reaching the island.

He said the lack of alternative transport can also affect the movement of students, including those attending the boarding school where he teaches.

"Many fear travelling by boat, and when they are sent to our school, they avoid joining because it may be their first time using water transport," he said.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Nkombo II, largest boat on Lake Kivu, nears completion

Rosalie Nabinaga, a Nkombo resident and cultural leader of the Abasamyi traditional dance troupe, said better transport would also benefit traders.

"Having different modes of transport could help people who have large shops," she said.

Nkombo Island, located in Nkombo Sector, is about 11 kilometres from Kamembe town. It covers about 21 square kilometres and is home to 18,637 people, according to district figures.

Residents largely depend on agriculture, livestock farming and fishing for their livelihoods.

More investment in Lake Kivu transport

The proposed bridge comes as authorities step up investment in transport infrastructure on Lake Kivu and around Rusizi.

During a recent working tour of the Western Province, Minister of State in the Ministry of Infrastructure, Col. Claudien Bizimungu, visited several transport projects in Rusizi District, including the Nkombo boat project.

The boat, which is expected to carry more than 200 passengers, is intended to improve transport services to Nkombo Island.

Another vessel, Nkombo Boat II, is being constructed to strengthen water transport between Rusizi and Rubavu. The vessel was initially designed to carry 150 passengers, six vehicles and 10 tonnes of cargo.

Following consultations with authorities and Nkombo residents, however, the design was revised to increase passenger capacity and reduce the number of vehicles it can carry.

ALSO READ: RPF promises to construct modern ports on Lake Kivu

Its passenger capacity is now expected to rise to 295, almost double the initial projection, while vehicle capacity will be reduced from six to two.

The $3 million vessel has faced delays, with the Rwanda Transport Development Agency attributing the delays in part to the redesign.

The vessel is expected to connect Nkombo with parts of Rusizi, including Nkanka, Gihundwe and Kamembe, as well as other districts along Lake Kivu.

Rusizi Port nears completion

The bridge and boat projects are part of wider efforts to strengthen transport infrastructure on Lake Kivu.

Construction of Rusizi Port is now 97.5 per cent complete. The modern facility is expected to support passenger and cargo transport and strengthen trade between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The port is designed to handle more than 500 tonnes of cargo and about 1.8 million passengers annually once operational.

According to Sindayiheba, the port is expected to boost economic activity in the district by facilitating cross-border trade and creating new opportunities for businesses.

More than 200 people have also been employed during construction since work began in 2023.

ALSO READ: Lake Kivu: Police intensify efforts to minimise fatal accidents

Rusizi is one of four districts where ports are being developed along Lake Kivu. The others are Rubavu, Karongi and Rutsiro, while a fifth port is planned in Nyamasheke District.

The developments are being complemented by plans to establish dedicated water transport routes on Lake Kivu.

The Rwanda Water Resources Board's Lake Kivu Water Master Plan, released in March 2025, includes mapped routes and navigation measures such as buoys and signalling systems to improve the safety of vessels and passengers.

For Nkombo residents, however, a permanent bridge could offer the most significant change by providing an all-weather road connection to the mainland and reducing their dependence on boats.