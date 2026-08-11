Kenya: Govt Prioritises Teacher Promotions, Capitation in Education Reforms - PS Ololtuaa

Kisii — Basic Education Principal Secretary John Ololtuaa has outlined measures being implemented by the government to improve the education sector, including teacher promotions, timely disbursement of capitation and provision of learning materials.

Speaking at Hema Chitago Senior School in Masaba South Sub-County, Kisii County, during a development tour of the institution, Ololtuaa said the government had allocated funds for teacher promotions in the current financial year.

He said the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) had subsequently advertised vacancies for the promotions, a move he said would enhance teachers' career progression.

"We urge our teachers to remain committed to their duties and ensure learners receive quality education," Ololtuaa said.

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The PS said the government, under President William Ruto, had also taken steps to ensure capitation funds reach schools on time, while textbooks are supplied to support teaching and learning.

Ololtuaa further said funding for school infrastructure had been increased, while smart boards were being distributed to Comprehensive Schools as part of efforts to integrate technology into learning.

He called on education stakeholders to maintain calm and order in learning institutions to create a conducive environment for teaching and learning.

Meanwhile, Nyaribari Chache MP Zaheer Jhanda has urged former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i to join the broad-based government and work with President William Ruto.

Jhanda argued that the opposition had already settled on Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka as its preferred presidential candidate, and urged Matiang'i to consider working with the government.

The MP made the remarks as political alignments continue to take shape ahead of the 2027 General Election.