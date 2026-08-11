Namibia: Rabies Case Detected At Ondangwa

11 August 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

A positive case of rabies was detected at Extension Four at Ondangwa last Thursday, chief animal health technician Simon Nalushiya says.

He says the case was detected in a dog but can affect humans.

Ondangwa Town Council spokesperson Petrina Shitalangaho-Mutikisha in a statement issued on Monday says the town and the Directorate of Veterinary Services have launched an urgent vaccination campaign for dogs and cats in affected and surrounding areas.

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"Rabies is a deadly disease. Once symptoms develop, the disease is almost always fatal. Prompt action is, therefore, essential to protect our families, pets and community," she says.

The campaign will start on Wednesday, she says.

For residents at Extensions Four and Six, vaccinations will take place from 09h00 to 13h00 at the Ondangwa Tennis Club. For Extensions Two and Three vaccinations will take place at Oshinime Primary School from 14h00 to 16h30.

Shitalangaho-Mutikisha says a mobile vaccination team will also operate within the targeted areas to increase coverage.

Residents in the affected extensions and surroundings are urged to take their dogs and cats for vaccination, even those who have previously been vaccinated.

Residents are also encouraged to report suspected cases of rabies and animal-bite incidents to the relevant authorities immediately.

The council and veterinary services urge residents to take advantage of the vaccination campaign and remain vigilant to prevent the spread of the disease.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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