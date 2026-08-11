Namibia: Veterans Petition Over Alleged Delay in N$25m Swapo Lawsuit

A group of Swapo veterans under the Former Refugees Repatriation Association of Namibia petitioned the minister of justice and labour relations on Monday, raising concerns over an alleged two-month delay in a High Court case where they are suing Swapo for N$25 million.

The petition, presented by the group's chairperson, Matheus Nangolo, was received by the ministry's executive director, Audrin Mathe.

According to the petition, the matter has remained pending without a hearing date for roughly two months, spanning from 6 June to 6 August.

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The petitioners noted that they have been awaiting for the assignment of a case management hearing date while the lawsuit sits on the court roll.

"We fail to understand why the above matter has not been called for a case planning conference for more than two months since it was filed and approved," Nangolo says.

The group said the delay has caused frustration, uncertainty and concern among the affected parties. The veterans clarified that their grievances are not directed at a specific judge or judicial officer, acknowledging the heavy workloads carried by the judiciary.

The group has been camping at the Swapo headquarters in Windhoek since October 2025, demanding N$21.6 million allegedly allocated by the United Nations for their reintegration into Namibia following their return from exile in 1989.

They maintain that they will not leave the site until they receive official documentation detailing how those funds were managed.

The veterans urged the ministry to implement practical measures ensuring court cases are resolved within a reasonable timeframe, warning that extended delays risk undermining public trust in the judiciary and constitutional institutions.

Upon receiving the document, Mathe acknowledged the veterans' concerns and said the ministry would address the petition through the appropriate legal and administrative channels.