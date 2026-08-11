Tanzania: Singida Pushes Results-Based Nutrition Budget

Singida — SINGIDA Regional Nutrition Committee has directed that the 2026/27 budget be used as a key tool for strengthening nutrition interventions and delivering measurable results in the fight against malnutrition.

Singida Regional Administrative Secretary and Chairperson of the Regional Nutrition Committee, Dr Fatuma Mganga, said the government and development partners should prioritise nutrition interventions in the coming financial year, stressing that efforts to end malnutrition could not succeed without deliberate investment in planning and financing.

Dr Mganga made the remarks recently, while opening the Regional Nutrition Committee meeting for the January-March 2026 quarter held at the Regional Commissioner's Office in Singida.

"Nutrition was not solely a health-sector issue but a development agenda requiring the participation of all sectors in order to build a healthy society, a productive workforce and a strong economy," she said.

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According to Dr Mganga, Singida has continued to record progress in reducing child stunting, with prevalence declining from 29 per cent to 25.7 per cent. She said the level remained high and required urgent action through a results-oriented budget.

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"Without deliberate investment in nutrition, we will not achieve the productive society envisaged in the National Development Vision," she said.

Dr Mganga directed that the 2026/27 budget should support implementation of the Integrated Nutrition Plan by increasing funding for monitoring malnourished children, improving access to nutritional supplements, expanding community nutrition education and strengthening maternal and child nutrition services at ward and village levels.

She also said each sector should make a measurable contribution to improving nutrition outcomes and urged local government authorities to allocate dedicated funds for school nutrition campaigns, maternal and child health services and stronger collaboration among the health, education and agriculture sectors to improve access to safe and nutritious food.

Dr Mganga said the Regional Nutrition Committee would continue closely monitoring nutrition indicators and insisted that implementation reports should demonstrate real improvements in people's lives rather than focusing only on statistics.

Committee members said integrating nutrition interventions into the 2026/27 budget would help reduce diseases associated with malnutrition, improve labour productivity and accelerate social and economic development in Singida Region.

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The meeting concluded with a resolution that the 2026/27 budget should become a results-based nutrition budget aimed at accelerating efforts to reduce malnutrition, improve maternal and child health and build a healthier and more productive society.