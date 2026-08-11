Rwanda: Parliament Flags Major Gaps in Quality Certification

Businesses seeking quality certification face delays of up to three years, excess charges and gaps in product inspections, a parliamentary review of the Auditor General's report has found.

The parliamentary Committee on Economy and Trade also found delays of up to 186 days in laboratory testing and the release of results, as well as cases where certified products were not inspected as required during the validity of their certificates.

The findings raise concerns about the impact of the certification process on businesses, particularly those seeking to introduce new products to the market.

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Applications delayed for years

Of 992 certification requests reviewed, 507 were delayed at the assessment stage, with delays ranging from 30 to 1,032 days.

Among 226 applications that contained all the required information, 127 were delayed before applicants were issued quality standard certificates. The delays in these cases ranged from 31 to 859 days.

The committee said prolonged delays can postpone the introduction of new products and increase costs for businesses waiting to enter the market.

Applicants not told why requests failed

The review also found weaknesses in communication with applicants whose requests did not result in certification.

Of 131 requests received between 2022 and 2025, 110 had no documented explanation showing why applicants were not issued quality standard certificates.

The Rwanda Standards Board (RSB) attributed the communication gaps partly to limitations in its existing system, with information mainly communicated through emails and telephone calls.

Businesses charged above prescribed fees

Some businesses were also charged more than the fees prescribed under the relevant ministerial order.

Of 163 small and medium enterprises reviewed, 161 were charged a combined Rwf46.28 million above the prescribed amount.

Among 20 large enterprises, 16 were charged a combined Rwf6.05 million in excess fees.

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The Ministry of Trade and Industry said the problem was partly caused by the absence of a clear system for determining the size of an enterprise when applying certification fees.

A new arrangement involving RSB, the Rwanda Revenue Authority and Irembo is expected to use taxpayers' identification numbers to determine an enterprise's category and the applicable fee.

Inspection gaps

The review found that required inspections were not always conducted at factories where certified products are manufactured.

Between July 2022 and June 2023, 360 certified products were reviewed, but the required inspections had not been carried out for 162 of them.

Market surveillance was also found to be inadequate. Of the same 360 certified products reviewed, 220 had not been inspected during the validity of their certificates.

RSB said staff shortages and inadequate funding for surveillance activities across the country contributed to the gaps.

Laboratory testing takes months

Laboratory services were another major source of delays.

Under the required procedure, laboratories should conduct tests within seven days of receiving samples and communicate results to clients within 24 hours after they become available.

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However, 35 of the 55 companies reviewed, or 64 per cent, experienced delays in testing and receiving results. The delays ranged from 15 to 186 days.

The Private Sector Federation said the delays affect production planning, increase storage costs and can postpone the launch of new products.

Delays in S-Mark certification

The parliamentary review also identified delays in the S-Mark certification process.

Applicants are expected to correct identified deficiencies within 10 working days. Contracts should be signed within three working days after a decision, while the certification decision should be made within three working days after the contract is signed.

Of 80 requests reviewed, 21 experienced delays in approval by the committee responsible for certification decisions.

Private sector calls for more testing capacity

The private sector has called for more accredited private laboratories to increase testing capacity and reduce waiting times.

It also wants RSB to increase staffing and working hours to improve service delivery.

Businesses told the committee that delays in certification and inspections can postpone product launches, increase storage costs for goods that have already been manufactured and make production planning difficult.

They also raised concerns about uncertainty over when certificates would be issued and insufficient information about unsuccessful applications.

What is being done?

The Ministry of Trade and Industry said several measures are being implemented to address the weaknesses identified in the certification process.

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RSB is upgrading its Management Information System, established in 2016, in collaboration with the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA).

The upgraded system is expected to streamline certification, improve communication with applicants and integrate services from different institutions into a one-stop system. The upgrade is expected to be completed by December 2026.

The government is also strengthening laboratory capacity through the Kigali Logistics Platform project, which started in 2024 and is expected to run until 2028.

The project includes plans to equip RSB laboratories with equipment worth about Rwf6 billion. Implementation was reported to be around 60 per cent complete.

The ministry also plans to support the accreditation of private laboratories to expand testing capacity and reduce waiting times.

Coordination between RSB, the Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority and the Rwanda Inspectorate, Competition and Consumer Protection Authority is also being strengthened through clearer procedures and joint inspections.

The government is further working to increase RSB staffing, while a planned quality academy is expected to strengthen staff skills and support industries seeking certification.