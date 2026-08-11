Nigeria: How Female Student Died On Lagos Campus - Law School

The Nigerian Law School on Monday confirmed the death of a 23-year-old student, Faith Alayande, who fell from the rooftop of its Lagos Campus hostel while on an externship programme.

The institution disclosed this in a statement signed by its Secretary to the Council and Director of Administration, Aderonke O. Osho.

It said Alayande was a student of the Nigerian Law School, Enugu Campus, who was temporarily accommodated at the Lagos campus hostel for the duration of her externship.

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The Law School said the incident occurred at about 4 am on Friday, August 7, 2026.

"Preliminary information indicates that, at about 4:00 am on Friday, 7 August 2026, the student fell from the rooftop of the hostel at the campus and, sadly, succumbed to the incident," the statement read.

It said the institution was working with relevant authorities and the deceased's family to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Lagos State Police Command had earlier confirmed the incident, saying the hostel matron reported the case after the student was found unresponsive on the premises.

The police said its operatives visited the scene and evacuated the body to a morgue, while an investigation was ongoing.

The incident reportedly occurred after a hostel mate and a relative found a note believed to have been written by Alayande and began searching for her. She was later found unresponsive after the fall.

The Law School expressed sadness over the death and extended its condolences to the deceased's family, colleagues and others affected by the loss.

It also appealed to members of the public and the media to respect the family's request for privacy as they mourn.

"The Management of the Nigerian Law School respectfully appeals to everyone to honour the family's wishes and refrain from any actions that may further compound their grief at this difficult moment," it added.