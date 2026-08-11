Nigeria: ASUU Gives 21 Varsities 14 Days to Implement 2025 Agreement

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has issued a 14-day ultimatum to 21 universities over the non-implementation of the 2025 Federal Government-ASUU agreement.

The Union warned that affected institutions could face industrial action if their demands are not addressed.

The decision was taken at the Union's National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at the University of Abuja on Saturday, 8 and Sunday, 9 August 2026.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In a statement containing the resolutions of the meeting and signed by ASUU President, Professor Christopher Piwuna, which was obtained by LEADERSHIP yesterday, the Union said NEC expressed concern over the haphazard implementation and lackadaisical attitude of the Federal Government" towards the 2025 agreement.

ASUU also criticised the failure of visitors to several state-owned universities to implement the agreement, saying the situation had compelled affected branches to seek approval to commence industrial action procedures.

The universities given the 14-day ultimatum are Nasarawa State University, Keffi; Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai; University of Medical Sciences, Ondo; Gombe State University; Plateau State University, Bokkos; Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba; Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma; Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa; Abia State University, Uturu; University of Education and Entrepreneurship, Akamkpa; Emmanuel Alayande University of Education, Oyo.

Others are: Kaduna State University; Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil; Northwest University, Kano; Enugu State University of Science and Technology; Imo State University, Owerri; Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island; University of Africa, Toru-Orua; Bayelsa Medical University, Yenagoa; and Taraba State University, Jalingo.

The Union said, "Permission be granted to the following branches that have approached NEC for action, to institute the procedures to embark on strike to press home their demands. This is to be preceded by the issuance of a 14-day ultimatum," the Union said.

According to ASUU, the affected branches are expected to embark on a strike if their demands remain unresolved after the ultimatum expires.

The Union also noted that branches within the Sokoto Zone had already issued a two-week ultimatum. At the same time, an emergency NEC meeting would be convened at the end of August or early September 2026 to review the situation and take further decisions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

ASUU further reaffirmed its earlier "No-pay-No-work" position, which allows branches to take action where salaries are not paid by the third day of the following month.

"Branches in Federal Universities whose salaries were underpaid, including Universities of Agriculture, were mandated to take action to press home their demands," the Union added.

ASUU also reaffirmed its position, rejecting the National Education Repository Databank (NERD) until concerns regarding its hosting and intellectual property rights are clarified.

On national affairs, NEC encouraged members to participate in the political process and approved the establishment of an ASUU Independent Monitoring Group to monitor and observe elections in Nigeria.

"Going forward, the Union will set up an ASUU Independent Monitoring Group to monitor/observe the conduct of elections in Nigeria," the resolution stated.

The Union also expressed serious concern over insecurity on university campuses, particularly incidents that had resulted in the deaths of its members.

It directed affected branches to pursue justice for victims by engaging the police and other security agencies, while also compiling records of such incidents for presentation to the NEC.