Tanzania: Zanzibar Launches Okoa Mvuvi Marine Safety Drive

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR has launched a new marine safety programme that will use tracking technology to monitor fishing vessels and reduce drowning incidents among fishermen.

The initiative, dubbed "Okoa Mvuvi Zanzibar" (Rescue the Fisher Zanzibar), was announced by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry responsible for Blue Economy, Captain Hamad Bakar Hamad, during a press briefing at his office in Maisara.

Captain Hamad said the programme was introduced in response to the increasing number of marine accidents involving fishermen.

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"On average, more than 100 fishermen are involved in drowning incidents each year, with some losing their lives and others losing boats and fishing equipment," he said.

He said the government was strengthening marine safety systems through modern technology in collaboration with rescue institutions and fisheries stakeholders.

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As part of the initiative, the government conducted a nine-month study to identify fishing patterns, including areas frequently visited by fishermen, the duration of fishing trips and the number of fishers operating in those zones.

The study involved the installation of transponder devices on selected fishing vessels. The devices transmit real-time information to an electronic monitoring system that allows authorities to track vessel locations and movements at sea.

Captain Hamad said the findings showed that many fishermen travel far offshore, making rescue operations difficult during emergencies.

"The data will help us improve rescue planning and position rescue resources in high-risk areas, especially during peak fishing seasons," he said.

The government has also carried out a census of fishermen and seaweed farmers to collect information on vessels, engines, fishing areas and operational needs.

According to the ministry, the number of fishing boats has increased from 7,919 in 2019 to more than 10,270 currently, highlighting the need for a stronger safety and monitoring system.

In addition, the government is establishing a digital database for fishermen that will include personal identification, vessel details, licensing status and training records.

Some fishermen have already been registered and issued electronic identification cards linked to their fishing activities, which authorities say will help speed up identification during emergencies.

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Fishermen are also receiving training on emergency response procedures, including the proper use of mobile phones at sea and communication with rescue teams during distress situations.

Captain Hamad said the programme would also support fishermen economically by helping financial institutions recognise them as entrepreneurs and improve their access to loans and other financial services.

"Our goal is to ensure that every fisherman goes to sea with proper safety knowledge, identification and equipment while enabling the government to respond quickly when emergencies occur," he said.

He added that the initiative is expected to save lives, reduce loss of property and promote a safer and more productive fisheries sector in Zanzibar.