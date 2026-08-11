Rwanda: The Smart City Mirage - Who Are We Building For?

What is smart about intelligent transport if citizens cannot afford mobility? What is sustainable about green buildings if ordinary families cannot afford them?

A city can have intelligent traffic lights, solar-powered buildings, digital services and sensors on every corner and still fail its people. That is the paradox Africa must confront as we race toward smart cities, clean energy and digital transformation.

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At the Africa Australia Clean Energy Conference, held from August 6-7 at Kigali Marriott Hotel under the theme "Advancing a Sustainable Future Through Clean Energy, Climate Innovation and Critical Minerals for a Just Inclusive Transition," I presented The Smart City Mirage: Glossy Renderings, Stubborn Realities.

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Behind that title lies one question: What makes a city truly smart--the technology we install, or the lives we improve?

We have seen the futuristic images: electric vehicles, artificial intelligence managing traffic, green buildings and seamlessly connected citizens. Impressive, but cities are not PowerPoint presentations. A smart city becomes a mirage when technology advances faster than people's well-being.

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What is smart about intelligent transport if citizens cannot afford mobility? What is sustainable about green buildings if ordinary families cannot afford them? What is inclusive about digital services if people lack electricity, devices, connectivity or digital literacy?

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And what is "just" about a transition whose costs are widely shared while its benefits remain concentrated?

Africa risks becoming technologically smarter while remaining institutionally fragmented, economically unequal and socially disconnected. That is not transformation. It is inequality with better software.

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Africa's critical minerals make this debate more urgent. They are essential to batteries, renewable energy, electric vehicles and the global green transition. But will Africa simply provide minerals for other societies to become green and prosperous? Or will our mineral wealth build African industries, technologies, skills, jobs and communities?

The green transition cannot repaint an old extractive model in green. A just transition must also be a value-creation transition.

Africa does not lack visions, master plans or strategies. Yet a painful distance remains between what we envision and what people experience.

Fragmented institutions, weak ownership, ethical failures, short-term thinking and siloed implementation undermine progress. These are not primarily technology problems. They are execution problems.

Sensors cannot compensate for weak accountability. Artificial intelligence cannot manufacture ownership. A smart meter cannot cure corruption. The smartest infrastructure is therefore invisible: competence, ownership and integrity.

Africa's transformation requires three synchronized roles--a Human Transformation Engine.

The Engineer brings competence and asks: Will this work? The Builder assumes ownership and asks: Will I remain responsible until it works? The Guardian protects integrity and asks: Is it right, sustainable and worthy of future generations?

Designing is not enough. Building is not enough. Transformation happens when what we build keeps delivering value after the ribbon is cut and the cameras leave.

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This is why I advocate HAIRSTEIC®: seeing the whole system, analyzing evidence, imagining possibilities, confronting reality, embracing social responsibility, demanding transparency, upholding ethics and integrity, and collaborating across boundaries.

Technology must serve that architecture--not replace it. Perhaps Africa should aspire beyond the smart city to the wise city. A smart city connects devices. A wise city connects people to opportunity. A smart city collects data. A wise city converts data into better decisions.

When the applause fades, execution begins. Before launching the next smart-city or green mega-project, ask: Who becomes better off because we built this?

If we cannot answer convincingly, the city may be smart. But it is not yet wise. Africa deserves cities wise enough to work for everyone.

The writer is a professional engineer and an entrepreneur.