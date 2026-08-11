Kenya: Oburu Steps Down As Senate Energy Committee Chair

Nairobi — Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga has stepped down as chairperson of the Senate Energy Committee, ending his tenure at the helm of the influential House committee.

Oburu announced his resignation on Tuesday during a committee meeting, saying his decision was prompted by circumstances beyond his control and insisting that he had not been ousted.

"The reasons are beyond my own self-control. I have resigned. Nobody should say that I have been removed," Oburu told members of the committee.

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He dismissed suggestions of divisions within the committee, describing the transition as orderly and peaceful.

"There is no coup here. There is only a peaceful transfer, and whoever you elect will peacefully take over," he said, while thanking members for their support during his tenure.

Members subsequently unanimously elected Elgeyo Marakwet Senator William Kisang as the new chairperson.

Kisang, who previously served as the committee's vice chairperson, thanked members for entrusting him with the leadership position and acknowledged the challenge of succeeding Oburu, whom he described as the ODM party leader.

"I am taking over from the ODM party leader whose shoes are very big," Kisang said.

He pledged to work closely with committee members and draw on Oburu's experience as the committee seeks to address the country's electricity needs.

"We are going to use your guidance as our patron to ensure our people get power," Kisang added.

The committee also elected Nominated Senator Beatrice Ogolla as vice chairperson, replacing Kisang.

Ogolla thanked Oburu and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) for supporting her elevation, as well as committee members for their confidence in her.

"I want to thank the party leader for holding our hands. I also want to thank members of this committee for giving me this chance," she said.

Oburu will, however, remain a member of the Senate Energy Committee despite relinquishing the chairmanship.