Eswatini: Mozambique and Eswatini Join Efforts to Boost Regional Tourism

Maputo — The governments of Mozambique and Eswatini have decided to join efforts aimed at boosting regional tourism through strategies focused on improving cross-border travel.

According to Hélder Jauana, chairman of the National Agency for Tourism Development and Investment, speaking on Monday, in Maputo, at a meeting with tourism authorities from Eswatini, Mozambique is committed to an integrated approach linking tourism and investment.

"When we discuss investment opportunities, we are attracting capital, creating jobs, and simultaneously promoting tourism. Mozambique should be seen not just as a destination, but as a complete experience for visitors", he said.

Jauana believes that encouraging tourists to consume local services (ranging from accommodation to dining) is crucial for regional tourism and it would "maximize domestic economic impact, alongside targeted campaigns to stimulate domestic tourism."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

For her part, Chunky Mdluli, Eswatini representative, highlighted that launching their events calendar in Maputo aims to solidify partnerships with Mozambique and position Eswatini as a premier regional tourism hub.

"We are thrilled to be in Mozambique to launch our calendar of events with the press, tour operators, and travel agencies. Mozambique is a vital channel for tourism in Eswatini, and we want to continue encouraging agencies and travelers to promote not only Eswatini, but Mozambique and the wider region as a whole", she said.

Mdluli noted a significant two-way tourist flow driven by cultural events and festivals, pointing to popular draws such as the MTN Bushfire, the Lucho Festival, and the traditional rally, all of which attract strong participation.

She added that Eswatini remains open for business and keen on deepening cooperation with Mozambique for mutual economic benefit.