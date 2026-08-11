Africa: Nairobi Submits Bid to Host 2029 World Championships

Nairobi has formally submitted its bid to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships, seeking to become the first African city to stage the sport's flagship event.

The Kenyan capital faces competition from London, ⁠Rome and Munich for hosting rights.

Kenya's government has committed full backing for the bid, including the infrastructure, security and organisational support required to stage the championships.

Kenya has previously hosted the 2007 World ⁠Cross Country Championships in Mombasa, the World Under-18 Championships in Nairobi in 2017 and the World Under-20 ⁠Championships in the capital in 2021.

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Nairobi also staged the African Athletics Championships ⁠in 2010.

World Athletics is expected to announce the host ⁠city for the 2029 championships in September. - Reuters

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