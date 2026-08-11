Kenya: GSU Police Corporal Killed in Night Attack At His Home in Siaya

Siaya — A police corporal attached to the General Service Unit (GSU) headquarters has been killed after two masked men broke into his home in Got Nyapong Village, Bondo Sub-County, Siaya County.

The deceased, identified as 44-year-old Corporal Henry Okello Omondi Ojudi, was attacked at about 2:30am on Monday while sleeping with his wife.

According to a police incident report, the assailants, who had concealed their faces, broke into the house armed with a panga and a sword before gaining access to the bedroom.

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The attackers allegedly stabbed Ojudi twice in the chest before dragging him outside the house, where they further attacked him on the head and shoulders.

His wife was left unharmed during the attack.

The assailants fled into the darkness immediately after the incident.

Police officers from the Bondo Deputy Sub-County Police Commander's office, Sub-County Criminal Investigations Office and Lwala Kotiende Police Station visited the scene, located about four kilometres east of the station.

The motive for the attack remains unknown.

Police said nothing was stolen from the house, raising questions over the circumstances surrounding the killing.

The scene was processed by investigators before Ojudi's body was moved to the Bondo Sub-County Hospital mortuary pending a post-mortem examination.

Police have launched investigations as they work to establish the identity of the attackers and the motive behind the killing.

The incident comes amid renewed concern over attacks targeting residents in their homes, with investigators expected to rely on forensic evidence and witness accounts to trace the suspects.