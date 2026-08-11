Ethiopian Ambassador Accuses Eritrea of Violating Ethiopia's Sovereignty

11 August 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's ambassador to Somalia, Suleyman Daddaf, has accused Eritrea of violating Ethiopia's sovereignty by sending troops into the Tigray region, amid growing tensions between the neighbouring countries.

Daddaf said Eritrean forces had entered Ethiopian territory, particularly Tigray, describing the move as a violation of Ethiopia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"Eritrea violated Ethiopia's sovereignty and sent armed forces towards the Ethiopian border, entering the Tigray region," Daddaf said.

The ambassador also claimed that when the Eritrean forces reached Tigray, they were met by what he described as a "mafia" group that was preparing to fight the Ethiopian federal government.

Meanwhile, Getachew Reda, former president of the interim Tigray administration and an adviser to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, said the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) had for months denied forming alliances with domestic and foreign groups opposed to the federal government.

Getachew also condemned what he described as the TPLF's alliance with groups opposed to the Ethiopian government, accusing them of seeking to overthrow the federal authorities.

The statements come amid growing concerns over political and security tensions in northern Ethiopia and increasingly strained relations between Ethiopia and Eritrea.

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