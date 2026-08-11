Somalia: Turkey's Defence Minister Meets Somali Army Chief in Ankara

Ankara — Turkish Defence Minister Yaşar Güler met Somalia's army chief, Brigadier General Ibrahim Mohamed Mahmoud, in Ankara on Monday, in a meeting attended by Turkey's Chief of General Staff, General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu, Turkey's Defence Ministry said.

The meeting was part of high-level contacts between the defence institutions of Somalia and Turkey, the ministry said.

Somalia's army chief travelled to Ankara at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart, with the visit coming as the two countries deepen cooperation on security and the development of Somalia's military institutions.

Turkey and Somalia have maintained close defence and security ties for years, with Ankara providing support to Somali forces, particularly in training, capacity-building and the strengthening of security institutions.

The Turkish Defence Ministry did not provide further details on the issues discussed during the meeting.

The visit comes as Somalia faces a complex security situation and seeks to strengthen the capabilities of its national forces. Military cooperation with Turkey remains a key element of international support for Somalia's security sector.