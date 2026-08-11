Kenya: Three Indians Rescued, Six Arrested in Suspected Human Trafficking Case in Ruiru

Nairobi — Detectives from the Operations Support Unit (OSU) have arrested six suspects and rescued three Indian nationals who were reported missing after arriving in Kenya on August 5, 2026.

The three Indian nationals were traced to a two-bedroom house in Fort Jesus area of Ruiru, Kiambu County, following intelligence-led investigations into a suspected human trafficking case.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the trio left Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in a taxi allegedly arranged by their receiver after clearing immigration. They were then taken to the house, where they were allegedly held incommunicado.

Those arrested are Indian national Avtar Singh; Pakistani nationals Ali Khashif and Syed Shujaat Hussein; and Kenyans Stephen Karomo and Damaris Katulu Daudi.

A Kenyan minor, who was allegedly working as a house help, was also found at the premises.

Preliminary interrogation established that the suspects claimed they were assisting the three Indian nationals to travel to Italy through Ethiopia.

Detectives are continuing investigations to establish the activities of the suspects, identify other possible accomplices and determine their alleged links to a wider human trafficking network.

The six suspects are being processed for arraignment.