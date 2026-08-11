Kenya: Gachagua Reveals How He Kept NIS From Accessing His Speech

Nairobi — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed that he went to great lengths to keep the contents of his latest political address away from the Kenya Kwanza administration and the National Intelligence Service.

Gachagua claimed that government officials and intelligence operatives had sought to establish what he planned to say before he delivered his highly anticipated assessment of the administration.

Speaking at the Democratic Congress Party (DCP) headquarters on Tuesday, Gachagua said the attempts to obtain his speech were unsuccessful because he personally wrote it and limited access to the document.

"There have been attempts by government handlers and the National Intelligence Service to find out the contents of my address before I do it, but they have been unsuccessful," he said.

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The former deputy president said the address was not prepared by his political advisers or associates, insisting that he authored it himself.

According to Gachagua, his wife, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, was the only other person involved in preparing the document, having typed out the statement after he wrote it.

"I did the statement myself and Mama boys (Pastor Dorcas Rigathi) typed it for me," he said.

He used the revelation to poke fun at what he portrayed as the government's efforts to monitor his political activities, saying those seeking to know his plans would have had to gain access to his wife first.

"So, unless you get to Mama boys (Pastor Dorcas Rigathi), you can't get to me," Gachagua said.

The remarks came as Gachagua delivered his assessment of the Kenya Kwanza administration, almost four years after President William Ruto and his deputy took office in September 2022.