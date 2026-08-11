Africa: Rwanda Coach Names Squad for 2026 Bjk Cup Africa Group Vi

11 August 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Dylan Mugenga

Rwanda women's national tennis team coach Eric Bimenyimana has named top seed Sonia Tuyishime, Gisele Umumararungu, Rona Tuyishimire and Carine Nishimwe in the squad for the 2026 Billie Jean King Cup Africa Group VI in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire.

The four players will fly to the host city on Monday as Rwanda targets promotion to Africa Group III.

The competition, named after American tennis legend Billie Jean King, will run from August 12 to 16, with 15 nations set to compete--three more than last year's edition, which was held in Kigali.

Rwanda have been drawn in Group B alongside Ethiopia, Benin, Mozambique, Lesotho, Sudan and hosts Côte d'Ivoire.

ALSO READ: Cameroon promoted to Billie Jean King Cup Africa Group III

Group A comprises Togo, Tanzania, Uganda, Senegal, Seychelles, DR Congo, Congo-Brazzaville and Zambia.

Rwanda will be hoping to improve on last year's performance and secure promotion to Africa Group III. At the 2025 tournament in Kigali, Cameroon finished top of the standings and earned promotion after defeating Togo in the final, while Rwanda finished third and missed out on promotion.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.