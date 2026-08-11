Rwanda: An Active Mind Is a Healthy Mind

editorial

From next academic year, the final 90 minutes of the school day will take on a new meaning for learners. Instead of spending the entire day in conventional lessons, they will have dedicated time for sport, arts, debates, leadership, practical experiments, reading and other structured activities.

This is a welcome move, not because academic lessons are less important, but because education should be about more than passing examinations.

Children need opportunities to discover what they can do, work with others, solve problems and express themselves. These abilities are not always revealed through textbooks, tests and classroom discussions.

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Sometimes they emerge on a football field, on a stage, during a debate, in a science experiment or while working on a practical project.

Starting such activities at an early age is particularly important. Habits formed during childhood often stay with people for life. A child who learns to enjoy physical activity may be more likely to remain active as an adult. A learner who develops the habit of reading, debating or creating things from a young age is also more likely to become a confident and curious lifelong learner.

There is also a strong case for keeping young minds active. An active mind is a healthy mind. Children need stimulation beyond memorising information. They need to question, imagine, create, move, collaborate and solve problems. Such experiences can make learning more enjoyable while helping learners develop concentration, confidence and resilience.

The new approach can also help schools recognise that intelligence and talent come in different forms. A learner who struggles in mathematics may excel in music. Another may be an exceptional athlete, artist, communicator, organiser or budding innovator. Schools should provide room for these abilities to emerge rather than allowing academic performance alone to define success.

Importantly, co-curricular activities should not become an excuse to dilute academic standards. Their greatest value will come when they complement what is taught in the classroom.

A science lesson becomes more meaningful when learners conduct an experiment; a language lesson can come alive through debate or creative writing; lessons on health can be reinforced through practical activities.

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Schools, therefore, should use the additional time purposefully. Activities must be structured, inclusive and linked to clear learning outcomes rather than becoming an unplanned extension of the school day.

The success of the reform will ultimately depend on implementation. Schools should make the best use of the facilities and talents available to them while ensuring that every learner gets an opportunity to participate.

Education must prepare children not only to answer questions in an examination room, but also to navigate life. Giving them more time to think, create, play, lead and practise what they learn is a step in that direction.