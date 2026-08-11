Rwanda: 14th All-Women Together Conference to Bring Global Faith Leaders, Worship and Transformation to Kigali

Noble Family Church and Women Foundation Ministries are set to host the 14th edition of the All Women Together Conference (AWT) 2026, an annual Christian gathering expected to bring together thousands of worshippers, renowned international ministers and thought leaders for five days of spiritual revival, mentorship, family empowerment and personal transformation.

The conference will take place at BK Arena in Kigali from August 11 to 15, 2026, under the theme "From Victims to Champions," based on Psalm 68:11.

The 2026 edition coincides with a major milestone for Women Foundation Ministries, which is celebrating 20 years of ministry and impact.

The anniversary marks two decades of empowering women, strengthening families and transforming communities through faith, leadership development and social impact.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Organisers expect thousands of participants each day, alongside international delegates and a significant online audience following the conference through digital platforms.

The conference will be hosted by Apostle Alice Mignonne Kabera, Vision Bearer of Women Foundation Ministries and Senior Pastor of Noble Family Church.

20 years of ministry and impact

Speaking ahead of the conference, Apostle Mignonne reflected on the ministry's two-decade journey, describing it as a mission that has grown alongside Rwanda's own story of healing, rebuilding and transformation.

"For the past 20 years, we have invested in mentoring women to believe in themselves, discover their vision and develop the confidence to transform their families and communities," she said.

She noted that the ministry has gone beyond spiritual gatherings to provide practical support that has changed lives, including emotional healing, counselling and leadership development.

"We have empowered women and contributed to rebuilding families. We have trained more than 30 therapists who continue helping individuals and families through emotional healing. The story of many women has changed because they discovered their purpose," she said.

According to Apostle Mignonne, the ministry's achievements have been possible through collaboration with various institutions that share the vision of restoring families and promoting values-based leadership.

"Healing begins from within. We are proud to see women taking leadership in their homes, churches and workplaces. Today, women are not limited by stereotypes. They can become lawyers, entrepreneurs, prophets and leaders while fulfilling God's calling upon their lives," she added.

She said those who minister to God's people carry a great responsibility.

"When people gather to hear God's word, they deserve to be fed with truth and wisdom. God approves those who stand before His people. If ministry is not handled well, it can destroy individuals and even families. That is why for the last 20 years, we have remained committed to serving with integrity and excellence," she said.

World-renowned Christian leaders join conference

AWT 2026 will feature a lineup of internationally respected Christian leaders whose ministries have had significant international influence.

Among them is Dr. Bill Winston from the United States, an internationally recognised pastor, author and businessman known for his teachings on faith, biblical prosperity, leadership and entrepreneurship.

The conference will also host Pastor Matthew Ashimolowoof the United Kingdom, the Nigerian-born leader of Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC), known for his teachings on Christian leadership, wealth creation and personal development.

Other notable speakers include Dr. Cindy Trimm, a bestselling author, former senator and globally respected teacher on prayer, leadership and spiritual transformation.

Bishop Funke Felix-Adejumo of Nigeria is widely celebrated for empowering women and strengthening marriages, while Pastor Jessica Kayanja of Uganda is recognised for her work in faith, family and leadership. Rev. Julian Kyula of Kenya is a pastor, entrepreneur and author known for encouraging believers to influence the marketplace through purpose-driven leadership.

Participants will also hear from Pastors Kingsley and Mildred Okonkwo of Nigeria, recognised for their practical teachings on relationships, marriage and family life, as well as Dr. Patience Melengana of South Africa, whose ministry focuses on women's mentorship, leadership and spiritual growth.

Explaining the choice of speakers, Apostle Mignonne said they were selected because of the impact they have made through their lives and ministries.

"These are people whose lives and ministries have inspired millions by overcoming challenges and remaining faithful to God's calling," she said.

"Rwanda is privileged to host them because they carry messages that can transform lives."

Beyond spiritual revival

Beyond spiritual teachings, the conference is intended to equip participants with practical guidance for everyday life, including strengthening families, personal growth, leadership, business and relationships.

"Everyone is encouraged to attend. There will be family talks, business mentoring, pre-marriage teachings and many more sessions. Every participant will find something that speaks to their stage of life," Apostle Mignonne said.

Although the conference has a strong focus on empowering women, AWT 2026 welcomes everyone, including men, young people, families, church leaders, professionals and anyone seeking spiritual growth and transformation.

Worship programme features internationally acclaimed ministers

Music and worship will also form a central part of the conference.

Worship will be led by the Precious Stone Worship Team of Noble Family Church and Women Foundation Ministries, together with internationally acclaimed worship ministers including Dr. Sarah K of Kenya, Ntokozo Mbambo and Nqubeko Mbatha of South Africa, and Jamaican gospel singer Chevelle Franklyn.

Programme highlights

The five-day programme combines revival meetings, dedicated morning sessions, leadership conversations, family-focused teaching and a celebration of 20 years of Women Foundation Ministries.

The conference opens on Tuesday, August 11, with the first evening gathering.

From Wednesday, August 12 to Friday, August 14, participants will have access to dedicated morning sessions beginning at 10:00 AM and running until 1:00 PM.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Wednesday's morning session, "Ni Njye Wa Mugore" (I Am That Woman), focuses on women's identity and empowerment.

Thursday features "My Identity: A Christian at the Marketplace," offering practical reflections on faith, purpose and leadership in the workplace and marketplace.

Friday's morning session, "Family Commission: Save a Family, Save a Nation," focuses on family wellbeing and the role of individuals in strengthening families.

The evening gatherings begin daily at 5:00 PM, with doors opening at 3:30 PM. Participation is open to the wider public, with men particularly encouraged to join the sessions designated for both men and women.

The conference concludes on Saturday, August 15, with the WIRIRA 20 Celebration, marking 20 years of Women Foundation Ministries and celebrating lives transformed through the ministry.

Organisers say the conference represents more than an annual gathering. It is part of the broader mission of Women Foundation Ministries, which continues to implement programmes promoting emotional healing, values-based leadership, youth empowerment, family wellbeing and socio-economic development. Over the years, these initiatives have benefited thousands of women, children and families in Rwanda and beyond.

Registration

Registration is free, and there is no entrance fee; however, registration is required. Participants can register through the NobleOne App, by scanning the QR code on the official AWT 2026 promotional materials, through WhatsApp, or at designated information desks.

The organisers are inviting people to attend the conference expecting an experience of faith, encouragement and transformation under the theme: "From Victims to Champions."