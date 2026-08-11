Ghana's Tourism Revenue Hits Gh¢4.34bn · Arrivals Top 1.3 Million - Minister

Ghana's tourism sector generated GH¢4.34 billion in revenue in 2025, as international tourist arrivals rose to 1,303,962, the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has disclosed.

She said the figure marked an increase from the 1,288,804 arrivals recorded in 2024, reflecting steady growth in the sector.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series in Accra yesterday, Madam Gomashie said tourism continued to play a vital role in supporting jobs, businesses and economic growth, while also promoting Ghana's cultural identity.

She added that domestic tourism also saw an increase, rising from 1.68 million visits in 2024 to 1.7 million in 2025.

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According to her, the 10 most visited tourist attractions recorded a total of 1,377,588 visitors during the year.

The attractions include the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, Kakum National Park, Bunsu Arboretum Eco Park, Cape Coast Castle, Manhyia Palace, Kumasi Zoo, Accra Zoo, Elmina Castle, Shai Hills Resource Reserve and Agri-Botanical Gardens.

Madam Gomashie further stated that licensed tourism enterprises increased from 6,702 in 2024 to 7,109 in 2025, representing a 6.1 per cent growth.

She noted that the rise in travel and tour enterprises was particularly encouraging, as it supported tour operators, travel agencies, excursion businesses and other service providers within the sector.

The minister also highlighted the inscription of highlife music and dance on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity as a major achievement.

She said the recognition would help promote Ghana's cultural heritage, attract cultural tourists and create more international opportunities for Ghanaian musicians and other creatives.