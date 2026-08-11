Cameroon: New African Champions Guaranteed As Cameroon Eliminates Nigeria

A new CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations champion will be crowned in Morocco after Cameroon edged defending champions Nigeria 1-0 in a fiercely contested quarterfinal to secure their place in the last four and qualify for the FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027.

The Indomitable Lionesses produced a resilient display in Casablanca on Sunday, ending Nigeria's title defence and booking a semifinal berth.

Cameroon struck the decisive blow in the 19th minute through 20-year-old Myriam Maeva Nyadjou.

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The youngstar unleashed a thunderous effort from distance that flew into the top corner beyond the outstretched Chiamaka Nnadozie, leaving the Nigerian goalkeeper with no chance.

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Nigeria looked for an immediate response a minute later when Rasheedat Ajibade delivered a dangerous cross into the area, but Gift Monday was unable to make a clean connection after the initial effort had been comfortably dealt with.

The Super Falcons continued to push forward and came close again in the 28th minute. Morinsola Babajide's delivery found Jennifer Echegini in a promising position, but her effort was well saved as Cameroon protected their slender advantage.

Despite Nigeria enjoying spells of possession and creating opportunities, Cameroon remained organised at the back and carried their 1-0 lead into the halftime break.

Nigeria emerged for the second half with even more urgency and intent in search of an equaliser. However, they found Cameroon goalkeeper Michaely Binha in inspired form.

The shot-stopper produced one of the saves of the tournament in the 70th minute, stretching out a strong hand to deny Ochenna Kanu's powerful header and preserve her side's lead.

Cameroon nearly doubled their advantage six minutes from time when Achta Njoya's well-struck free-kick from a tight angle forced Nnadozie into a sharp save, with the Nigerian goalkeeper tipping the effort over the crossbar.

The defending champions threw everything forward in the closing stages and almost forced extra time through substitute Ijeoma Okoronkwo but after using her pace to beat her marker, the forward sent a left-footed effort that drifted agonisingly wide of the post.

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Cameroon held firm through the final minutes to seal a memorable victory, eliminating the reigning champions and ensuring that a new African champion will be crowned at the CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026.-CAF