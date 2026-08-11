Tanzania: CCM Warns Against Factions Ahead of Intra-Party Polls

Tanga — RULING part CCM members have been cautioned against engaging in factional politics and using the names of senior lead- ers to gain support, as the party prepares for next year's intraparty elections.

The warning comes at a time of heightened political activity within the ruling party, with aspirants beginning to position themselves for various leadership posts.

Speaking to members of the party's Women's Wing (UWT) in Tanga, Member of the National Executive Committee of UWT, Husna Sekiboko, urged members to uphold CCM's core values of unity, discipline and solidarity, warning that the formation of camps could weaken the party's long- standing cohesion.

Ms Sekiboko, who is also Special Seats Member of Parliament for Tanga Region, said factional politics often creates unrealistic expectations among supporters and leaves divisions when promises fail to materialise.

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"When you start building factions, you inevitably make promises to people. Once those promises are not fulfilled, the very people who supported you abandon you. In the end, what remains is division and unneces- sary hostility within the party," she said.

She also criticised the ten- dency of some members to claim endorsement from senior leaders, saying the practice fuels mistrust and is used to gain political advantage.

"A good leader is not sent to contest. A good leader has confidence in themselves, assesses their own abilities and indepen- dently decides to seek office. Do not use the names of senior leaders to create divisions among them," she said.

Ms Sekiboko reminded members that leadership posi- tions within CCM are filled through established constitutional procedures and urged as- pirants to compete fairly while observing party rules and ethical standards.

She further called on members to refrain from spreading rumours, pitting leaders against one another or engaging in campaigns that could undermine unity ahead of the intra- party polls.

On his part, Tanga Urban Member of Parliament, Mr Kassim Makubeli, urged members to abandon factional tendencies and stop falsely claiming endorsement from senior leaders. "I do not have a faction. No one should claim they have been sent by Makubeli. All CCM members are my members," he said.

CCM has consistently stressed that unity, discipline and adherence to party procedures are key to maintaining its strength and credibility during election periods, urging members to conduct leadership contests in a spirit of fairness, respect and compliance with party guidelines.