Tanzania: Faith Leaders Told to Promote Peace, Cohesion

Bukoba — RELIGIOUS leaders and Tanzanians at large have been urged to safeguard and maintain the country's peace and unity.

Kagera Regional Sheikh under the National Muslim Council (BAKWATA), Haruna Kichwabuta, said leaders of all faiths must promote tolerance, coexistence and reconciliation in their teachings.

He made the remarks during special prayers (Dua) held at Hamugembe Ward in Bukoba Municipal in memory of the late Hajjat Nuriat Kaboyo.

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"Anything that does not unite people and pro- mote peace is not truthful. Leaders of all faiths must serve as role models for tolerance and coexistence," he said.

Sheikh Kichwabuta stressed that faith leaders have a moral responsibility to unite Tanzanians through messages of love, warning against state- ments that could incite division or hatred.

He also commended families that regularly hold prayers for departed relatives, noting that such acts align with the teachings of the Holy Quran.

"The Quran and Ha- dith encourage Muslims to ask Allah for mercy, forgiveness and a place in Paradise for the departed. Such prayers reflect love, compassion and the bond of faith beyond death," he said.

He added that believers have an obligation to pray for forgiveness and peaceful rest for the deceased.

"To implore Allah is to trust and accept His absolute authority to an- swer prayers and alleviate hardships," he said.

A family member, Captain Mohamed Kaboyo, said for the past ten years the family has been holding prayers to remember their departed loved ones.

He noted that the prayers not only strength- en family unity but also provide an opportunity to support the surrounding community, including assisting orphans and the needy.