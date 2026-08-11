Mozambique: 250 Million Dollars Mozcommunity Project Launched

Maputo — Mozambican President Daniel Chapo on Monday launched a 250 million US dollars project named MozCommunity, which is aimed at improving infrastructures of 56 districts of the northern provinces of Cabo Delgado, Nampula e Niassa.

The World Bank-funded project was launched in Cabo Delgado's capital, Pemba city. The project is also expected to foster social cohesion and promote economic opportunities

The project, which will be implemented by the Northern Integrated Development Agency (ADIN), will allocate 100 million dollars over the first two years and the remaining 150 million over the following six years across three main pillars: strengthening state-community collaboration, boosting economic and job opportunities, and expanding access to climate-resilient infrastructure.

Speaking during the inauguration, the President said that the initiative reflects the government's strategy to bring planning and financial resources closer to local communities, taking into account that "it is in the district where the people are, and it is to the district that financial resources must go."

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Chapo explained that the project will also fund cash transfers for vulnerable households, vocational training, small and medium enterprises led by women and youth, as well as psychosocial support and gender-based violence prevention initiatives.

In terms of infrastructure, MozCommunity will cover the construction and rehabilitation of schools, health centers, water supply systems, local markets, administrative buildings, and access roads, particularly in areas affected by conflicts and climate disasters.

According to Chapo, local administrators must ensure projects are delivered on time and up to standard, because "there will be no place for officials who waste public funds or jeopardize investments."

"Project managers who waste resources and compromise the future of this country through mismanagement will have no place in this government. MozCommunity aligns with the National Development Strategy 2025-2044 and the Integrated Northern Development and Resilience Program", he said.

"Development belongs to all Mozambican people. MozCommunity marks a new era of hope for thousands of families in the north, laying the groundwork for a more united, resilient, and prosperous nation", he added.

Also on Monday, the President launched the "Pro-Youth" project, which replaces the Youth Initiative Support Fund (FAIJ). The project is aimed at expanding funding opportunities for youth projects across.

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According to Chapo, speaking at the ceremony which took place simultaneously with the 9th National Youth Conference, held under the theme "Youth, the Future is Now", "Pro-Youth" stems from a review of the FAIJ, which identified critical operational constraints, including delayed disbursements, inadequate project monitoring, access barriers, bureaucracy, and budget constraints.

"We made these decisions because we recognize that young people need financial resources to realize their dreams and projects. "The mission of the youth is to generate wealth, create jobs, produce knowledge, innovate, and make Mozambique an increasingly developed nation. The objective is to achieve Mozambique's economic independence", he said.