Mozambique: Standard Bank Records Profit of 2.244 Billion Meticais

Maputo — Mozambican branch of the South African Standard Bank has recorded, in the first half of 2026, a profit of 2.244 billion meticais (34.7 million US dollars at the current exchange rate).

According to the bank's financial statements, the operations continued to expand with total assets growing by 0.7 percent to 195.259 billion meticais in June, compared with the end of 2025.

"Customer deposits increased by 5.0 percent to 146.558 billion meticais, while net loans to customers fell by 10.8 percent to 28.950 billion meticais, also compared with the financial year ended in December", reads the document.

Total liabilities grew by 1.3 percent to 157.102 billion meticais, while equity decreased by 1.6 percent to 38.110 billion meticais.

According to the document, operating income reached 8.052 billion meticais and operating profit before impairments reached 3.462 billion meticais for the six-month period.

Over the last years, the bank recorded a profit of 4.526 billion meticais in 2025, after reaching 6.134 billion meticais in 2024 and 7.191 billion meticais in 2023. It means that the profit in 2025 will fall by 26 percent compared to 2026. The decline in 2025 is the result of adverse macroeconomic factors, namely high sovereign risk, limited availability of foreign currency, lower interest rates and a contraction in lending.