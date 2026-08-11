Rwanda: Omar Artan - 'Don't Ever Stop Dreaming'

Omar Artan will not forget the past 18 months in a hurry. In that short space of time, the 34-year-old has become the first Somali to oversee a Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) Champions League final before he received the CAF Men's Referee of the Year Award 2025 and subsequently earned selection to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He will now become the first non-European to take charge of the UEFA Super Cup. And the surprising thing, for those who have followed his rise, is that it is somehow not surprising at all.

Of course, not everything has gone to plan. Artan was not permitted to enter the United States for the World Cup, and the disappointment in being unable to realise that aspiration - for now - is palpable.

"It was a very tough period," he admits. "A lot of people have sympathy for me, because when someone has been working a lot of years and is supposed to do something, and then can't do it, it's very challenging. I really appreciate the support I received throughout the world, though; I'm so grateful."

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Blazing a trail

Artan is used to overcoming obstacles. His father died tragically young and he was brought up apart from his mother, so when he began his refereeing journey, he was ploughing his own furrow.

He started early, a minor playing injury cementing his hope of becoming an official. From informal, small-sided neighbourhood games to organised school fixtures; before he knew it, he was refereeing in the Somali league.

"I was lucky, but I have worked very hard to be here and I'm really proud," he said. "As you can imagine, I grew up in a difficult situation, but it didn't prevent me from pursuing my dreams."

There has been help along the way. Artan is keen to credit CAF for their support and recognition, stressing that "without them this would not have been possible." Added to FIFA's international list of match officials in 2018, he then became the first Somali to officiate at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2024.

He has continued to break new ground ever since, and in Salzburg he will do so again when he leads the teams out for the Super Cup. "This is a great honour for Omar Artan and for African referees," said Dr Patrice Motsepe, CAF president. "It's an excellent example of football bringing together and uniting people."

The UEFA Super Cup 2026 officials

Referee: Omar Artan (Somalia)

Assistants: Liban Abdoulrazack Ahmed (Djibouti), Stephen Eleazar Onyango Yiembe (Kenya)

Fourth official: Rade Obrenovič (Slovenia)

VAR: Marco Di Bello (Italy)

Assistant VAR: Guillermo Cuadra Fernandez (Spain)

'Being a referee is the best thing you can do'

As he has throughout his career, Artan is keen to make the most of it. "This will be my first match in Europe. Having adventures, making memories and learning new things is always great," he said.

"For me, it's fantastic that CAF is working with UEFA, the best confederation in the world for referees. The standard in Europe is fantastic and the football they play is very, very good. I believe that CAF referees can learn a lot from UEFA, and UEFA referees can also learn a lot from CAF. It's mutually beneficial. I'm honoured to be appointed for this huge match. I want to say a big thank you to UEFA, as well as to the CAF president and everybody at CAF."

The decision to appoint Artan to officiate the Super Cup was made in the framework of the memorandum of understanding signed at the end of April between UEFA and CAF to encourage cooperation in many areas, including refereeing.

Artan received news of his appointment at the start of June, not long after returning from the United States. "When we got this call it was, for me and my family, really a very, very happy moment," he said. "There's a big Somali community in Europe and in Austria, and they are over the moon with me officiating a match like this."

"I believe that if I can succeed, anyone can. You can do whatever you want to do"

Omar Artan

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Artan has been staying sharp by refereeing league games in Somalia, and also took charge of the Kuwaiti Premier League title decider at the end of June - that was, as you may guess, yet another first.

He is determined to arrive for the Super Cup at the top of his game. "We referees go through a lot of preparation in terms of getting to know the teams," he explains. "I always watch the teams play. I like watching European football anyway but, regardless, I go through and do a lot of research on the teams, how they play, learn their behaviours, tactics and a lot of things like that."

So does Artan have a message for aspiring referees, wherever they are? "I believe that if I can succeed, anyone can. You can do whatever you want to do. Don't ever stop dreaming. If you want to be a referee, it's the best thing that you can do. So go after it and do it, and don't stop, regardless of what happens and irrespective of people preventing you from doing your job.

"Learn new things every day, refine your skills and, most importantly, be fair and consistent."