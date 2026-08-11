Malawi: Minister Ben Phiri Rewards Fully-Staffed Department With Lunch Allowance During Surprise Office Tour

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Ben Phiri conducted an unannounced tour of office sections within his ministry on Monday morning, aimed at recognising the work of officers and encouraging staff who consistently prioritise service delivery.

During the visit, the Minister singled out for praise those sections that recorded full staff attendance, observing that Mondays are typically associated with higher rates of absenteeism across the civil service.

He reserved particular commendation for the Planning and Administration Section, which was found fully staffed and in the midst of its weekly planning meeting under the leadership of the Director of Planning and Policy, Flemings Nyirenda.

In recognition of the section's commitment, Phiri pledged to personally fund lunch for the team, with each member of staff subsequently receiving a MK40,000 lunch allowance for the day.

The Minister reiterated that service delivery within the ministry must not be compromised, stressing that such dedication among public officers deserved to be both recognised and actively encouraged.

The gesture forms part of a broader effort by the Minister to instil a stronger culture of accountability and punctuality within the ministry, at a time when public sector performance and the effective delivery of government services continue to attract close scrutiny across Malawi.