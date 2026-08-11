Angola: Minister of Culture Acknowledges Cuba's Role in Angola's History

Luanda — The Minister of Culture, Filipe Zau, acknowledged on Monday (10) in Havana, Cuba's role in Angola's social, political, and economic transformations, with an emphasis on the education, health, and human development sectors.

According to a press release from the Embassy of Angola in Cuba sent to ANGOP, Filipe Zau made these statements to the Telesur television network on the sidelines of the International Colloquium "Fidel: Legacy and Future", which is taking place in the Cuban capital until Thursday (13).

The Minister of Culture underlined that Angola maintains a feeling of gratitude towards Cuba for the demonstrations of solidarity shown during the difficult years of war that the country faced.

Filipe Zau also highlighted the figure of the former Cuban President Fidel Castro and his role in projecting progressive movements, as well as his ability to inspire peoples in the defence of independence and dignity.

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On the sidelines of the Colloquium, Filipe Zau participated in the opening of the 34th Havana International Book Fair, dedicated to the centenary of Fidel Castro's birth and to the Russian Federation.

The Havana International Book Fair has been held annually since the 1980s and constitutes a space for cultural exchange and knowledge.

The present Edition makes available around 1,300 new editorial releases and two million titles, according to the organization.

The Embassy of Angola in Havana is participating in the event with a stand presenting works by classic authors of Angolan literature, pieces of art, and other expressions of the country's cultural mosaic.

In 2013, Angola was the guest country of honour at the 22nd Edition of the Havana International Book Fair, a participation that brought more than 100 Angolans to Cuba, including writers, artists from various disciplines, cultural agents, art critics, and journalists.

The Colloquium runs until 13 August, the date of the centenary of the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, and serves as an academic, political, and scientific space for reflection on the life, work, and thought of Fidel Castro.

More than 1,500 delegates are taking part in the meeting, of whom over a thousand are foreigners hailing from around 60 countries, addressing Fidel Castro's figure as a revolutionary, statesman, and military strategist, as well as his political and social ideals and the construction of socialism in Cuba.

The Angolan delegation is led by the First Deputy-Chair of the National Assembly, Américo Cuononoca, and, alongside the Minister of Culture, includes technical staff from Parliament and the Ministry of Culture, as well as officials from the Diplomatic Mission of Angola in Cuba. ART/CF/DOJ