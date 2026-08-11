Angola: Bié Provincial Data Registers Reduction On Road Accident Deaths

9 August 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cuito — A total of 75 people died as a result of 276 road accidents that occurred in the province of Bié during the 2026 first semester, which is fewer deaths compared to the previous period.

The figures were recently presented to the press by the commander of the Traffic and Road Safety Unit of the National Police Provincial Command in Bié, Chief Superintendent Simões Fernandes Coelho, while presenting the assessment for the aforementioned period.

The municipality of Cuito recorded the most deaths, with 27, followed by Andulo and Calucinga, with 11 and 8 respectively, while Lúbia, Umpulo, Cambândua, and Belo Horizonte recorded a death each.

Despite the reduction in fatalities, the number of accidents increased by 15, also causing 362 injuries.

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Simões Fernandes Coelho clarified that the accidents are characterized by collisions between vehicles and bicycles with and without motors, collisions between motor vehicles, run-over accidents, rollovers, skids, collisions with fixed obstacles, among others.

These also caused massive material damage to vehicles, motorbikes, and other public property, the losses of which are still to be evaluated.

He pointed out the main causes as recklessness, the poor technical condition of vehicles, the poor condition of certain road sections, speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol, and a lack of lighting on certain roads, among others.

To reverse this situation, the commander of the Traffic and Road Safety Unit guaranteed continued awareness-raising campaigns for drivers regarding the negative impact of accidents, in order to increasingly reduce it. AS/PLB//CF/DOJ

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