Angola: Presbyterian Reverend Urges Churches to Promote Social Peace

Ondjiva — The Reverend of the Presbyterian Church in the province of Cunene, António Ngula, urged on Sunday (09) to believers, pastors, and church leaders in the municipality of Ondjiva to look out for love, solidarity, compassion, and support for needy people in order to promote social peace.

Speaking to ANGOP on the occasion of International Christian Solidarity Day, marked on August 10, he said the date was instituted to remember the legacy of compassion that Jesus Christ left to the church to care for its people.

He argued that churches, as partners of the State, are called upon to value human beings through the execution of projects, above all in social assistance, health, and education.

"It is essential that wherever a religious institution exists, a school, health unit, or other community assistance project is established, because difficulties often lead people to commit a sin," he stressed.

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According to the prelate, religious institutions often forget their responsibility and commitment to social peace to care for humanity, focusing solely on building temples and preaching the word about forgiveness and prosperity.

António Ngula also highlighted a project to allocate funds for small businesses aimed at vulnerable families, funded by the offerings and tithes of the faithful.

International Christian Solidarity Day aims to stimulate compassion, humanitarian aid, and mutual support between religious communities and society in general, promoting the practice of love for one's neighbour and attention to people in vulnerable situations.