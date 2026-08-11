Nigeria: ASUU Declares Indefinite Strike At Nasarawa Varsity

"Dialogue without implementation cannot continue indefinitely," ASUU says.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK) Branch, has declared an indefinite strike over the alleged non-implementation of the 2025 agreement between the federal government and the union, as well as unresolved local issues affecting the institution.

The strike took effect from Monday, 10 August, according to the branch chairman, Zubairu Loko, who announced the decision at a press conference in Keffi.

Mr Loko said the union took the decision after exhausting avenues of dialogue with the relevant authorities without securing satisfactory implementation of agreements reached.

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He said the branch had also obtained approval from the national leadership of ASUU to embark on the industrial action.

"Dialogue without implementation cannot continue indefinitely," Mr Loko said.

"We did not choose strike. The failure to implement agreements has left us with no reasonable alternative. We remain ready for genuine dialogue, but dialogue must produce implementation."

The union said its decision followed a branch congress held over the continued non-implementation of the 2025 Federal Government-ASUU agreement and other unresolved issues at the university.

According to Mr Loko, the branch had exercised considerable restraint and pursued dialogue in the interest of the university, its students and the wider society.

He said agreements reached between the government and the union must be respected and implemented.

The development comes as ASUU's National Executive Council (NEC) authorised 20 university branches to begin processes towards industrial action over the alleged slow implementation of the 2025 agreement.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered on 11 August that the decision followed the union's NEC meeting held at the University of Abuja on 8 and 9 August.

In a statement issued on Monday, ASUU President, Chris Piwuna, said the affected branches were authorised to issue 14-day ultimatums and commence strikes if their demands were not met.

"Consequently, NEC resolved that permission be granted to the following branches that have approached NEC for an action, to institute the procedures to embark on strike in order to press home their demands," Mr Piwuna said.

"This is to be preceded by the issuance of a 14-day ultimatum."

The affected universities include Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai, Gombe State University, Plateau State University, Adekunle Ajasin University, Abia State University, Imo State University, Niger Delta University and Taraba State University.

Others are the University of Africa, Toru-Orua, Bayelsa Medical University, Ambrose Alli University, Kaduna State University, Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology and Northwest University, Kano.

However, ASUU chapters at NSUK and Imo State University have already commenced indefinite strikes.

Nasarawa branch cites local arrears

At NSUK, the branch said its grievances extend beyond the implementation of the federal agreement.

The union has previously cited outstanding payments estimated at more than N3 billion, including Earned Academic Allowance, consequential adjustments arising from the implementation of the national minimum wage and the federal government-approved salary increase for university lecturers.

Mr Loko said the branch had engaged the university management, governing council and the Nasarawa State Government on the issues without reaching a resolution.

"Enough is enough. We have withdrawn our services. There will be no teaching, no supervision, no research until our money is paid," he said, according to the report on the ASUU NEC decision.

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In its latest statement, the branch appealed to the federal government, Nasarawa State Government, the university's governing council and management, as well as other stakeholders, to intervene and resolve the issues.

The union also apologised for the inconvenience the industrial action may cause students and their parents.

It, however, maintained that responsibility for restoring industrial harmony rests on the authorities resolving the issues that prompted the strike.

The wider ASUU dispute centres on the implementation of the 2025 agreement with the federal government, with the union maintaining that delays in fulfilling agreed terms have created renewed tensions across public universities.

ASUU NEC is expected to review developments at an emergency meeting scheduled for the end of August or early September and determine its next course of action.