Africa Health Agencies Urge Faster Ebola Response in DRC As Cases Rise

The Democratic Republic of Congo needs to urgently expand its community-led response to Ebola as new infections and deaths continue to outpace efforts to contain the outbreak, the World Health Organization and Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The DRC had reported 3,973 confirmed cases, 1,801 deaths and 776 recoveries across 51 health zones in five provinces as of Aug. 4, according to the agencies.

The country recorded 99 new confirmed cases and 52 deaths in the latest 24-hour reporting period, while 674 patients were receiving care.

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Contact tracing, a key measure for breaking chains of transmission, stood at 75%, below the operational target of at least 95%, according to the agencies. Treatment centres in North Kivu were operating at 139% occupancy, putting additional pressure on health workers and available beds.

The figures emerged after a joint high-level mission by WHO and Africa CDC to Uganda and the DRC on Aug. 4 and 5. The delegation was led by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Africa CDC Director-General Jean Kaseya and WHO Regional Director for Africa Mohamed Janabi.

The agencies called for earlier detection, faster contact follow-up and expanded access to testing, referral, isolation and treatment in affected communities.

They also urged governments and partners to provide more supplies, laboratory and ambulance capacity, safe and dignified burial services and timely support for frontline health workers.

Uganda offers a contrasting example

The mission began in Kampala, where officials reviewed Uganda's response after the country declared its Ebola outbreak over on July 28.

Uganda recorded 20 confirmed cases and two deaths. All identified contacts completed follow-up. WHO and Africa CDC said Uganda demonstrated the importance of early detection, rapid contact tracing, coordinated government action, community engagement and cross-border surveillance.

But they warned that continued transmission in the DRC means Uganda and other neighbouring countries remain at risk.

The agencies called for sustained surveillance, laboratory readiness and coordination along borders despite Uganda ending its outbreak.

Communities face the biggest pressure

In Bunia, the capital of Ituri province and the centre of the DRC outbreak, the delegation visited an Ebola treatment centre and met health workers, provincial officials and community representatives.

The mission found that insecurity, population movement, poor roads, misinformation and pressure on health services were complicating the response.

Ituri accounts for almost 90% of confirmed Ebola cases in the DRC, with Bunia, Rwampara and Mongbwalu among the most affected health zones.

The agencies said the response must move closer to communities, with trusted local, religious, women and youth leaders involved in surveillance, referrals, treatment and public-health messaging.

"Ebola is outpacing our response" in some parts of eastern DRC, Tedros said, calling for greater resources, safer access for responders and stronger international support.

Kaseya said communities would ultimately determine whether transmission can be stopped.

"When people have information they trust, can report symptoms early and seek care without fear, we can break every chain of transmission," he said.

Financing and access remain critical

The agencies also urged donors to ensure pledged financing reaches frontline operations quickly and called for better access to areas affected by insecurity.

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They said health facilities must continue providing essential services while Ebola operations are expanded.

WHO and Africa CDC advised countries against unnecessary restrictions on travel and trade, instead urging governments to strengthen surveillance, laboratory capacity, preparedness and cross-border coordination.

The mission ended in Kinshasa with meetings with President Félix Tshisekedi and members of government, where the delegation presented findings from Uganda and Bunia.

Both agencies reaffirmed support for a government-led response, while calling for national authorities, health workers, communities and international partners to work under a single coordinated effort.

The experience of Uganda, they said, shows that Ebola can be contained. The challenge in the DRC is making the response move faster than the virus.