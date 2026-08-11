Namibia: Industry Enlists Namandje in Anti-Phosphate Fight ...Our Ocean Isn't for Sale, Says Ar

Walvis Bay — The Confederation of Namibian Fishing Associations has challenged the environmental commissioner over purported inconsistencies and a lack of transparency surrounding the Environmental Clearance Certificate (ECC) granted to Namibia Marine Phosphate (NMP).

The confederation, which is a body that speaks on behalf of the fishing industry, yesterday told New Era that they have roped in legal guru Sisa Namandja to act on their behalf.

In a widely circulated letter to Environmental Commissioner Timoteus Mufeti, the industry is demanding an explanation for the decision to grant the ECC for the proposed Sandpiper Marine Phosphate Project, despite previous correspondence from the fishing industry allegedly remaining unanswered.

The letter, dated 10 August 2026, states that the confederation had repeatedly sought information from Mufeti since 2022 regarding the proposed project but had not received the responses it was promised.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Namandje said the confederation had a legitimate expectation that the Environmental Commissioner would address its concerns before deciding on NMP's application. The fishing industry was therefore surprised to learn on Friday that the ECC had been granted to NMP, despite its stated opposition to the project. "Both your conduct and decision to grant an ECC to NMP are inconsistent with the requirement of fairness and reasonableness under Article 18 of the Namibian Constitution," Namandje states in the letter. He further warned that the fishing industry intends to challenge the decision.

"Please take notice that the validity of your decision is to be challenged immediately. All our client's rights are reserved in toto," the letter states.

Namandje also referred to a 2019 High Court judgement that also dealt with the legitimate expectation where a public authority has promised to follow a particular procedure.

The lawyer argues that the Mufeti's decision to proceed with the ECC without first responding to the confederation's correspondence was contrary to principles of fairness, transparency, rationality and reasonableness.

Meanwhile, the Affirmative Repositioning (AR) Movement also condemned the granting of the ECC and demanded the immediate release of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

In a statement issued on Monday, spokesperson for the movement George Kambala said Namibians had not been given sufficient access to information about the potential environmental consequences of seabed phosphate mining.

"Our ocean is not for sale. It belongs to every Namibian, born and unborn, and no company, however wealthy, has the right to gamble with it for profit," he said. Kambala also questioned whether the environmental assessment had adequately addressed potential impacts on fish stocks, sediment plumes and the Benguela upwelling system, which supports Namibia's marine ecosystem and fishing industry.

"A certificate issued without transparency is a certificate issued in the dark, and decisions made in the dark cannot be trusted by a nation that values its liberty and justice," he explained.

The political party is now calling on Mufeti to suspend the ECC pending what it described as a full public review of the EIA.

According to the movement, the economic importance of the fishing industry and the dependence of coastal communities on healthy marine resources should be central to any decision concerning seabed mining. The project involves phosphate mining offshore Namibia under mining licence 170. The project has for years been the subject of controversy, particularly over its potential implications for marine ecosystems and the fishing industry. NMP is a Namibian-registered joint venture, 85% owned by a Namibian-registered and wholly owned subsidiary of Oman-based Mawarid Mining LLC, while the remaining 15% is owned by Namibian company Havana Investments (Pty) Ltd.

The company's board includes Usama Al Barwani, Tariq Al Barwani, Namibian businessmen Knowledge Katti and Chris Jordinson.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Context

Initially NMP was granted an ECC in October 2016. However, it sparked public outcry, and the ministry officially nullified and withdrew the certificate, citing a lack of sufficient public and stakeholder consultation in 2018.

NMP then approached the High Court of Namibia, which in 2021 ruled that NMP's operations could not proceed because they lacked a valid ECC. The court then ordered NMP to restart the entire application process from scratch. Barred from mining until they secured a legal ECC, NMP hired the Environmental Compliance Consultancy (ECC) to execute a completely new Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA). In 2022, this report concluded that marine mining and fishing could safely co-exist. However, CNFA challenged the findings, claiming the assessment lacked independent opinion.

This resulted in a mass protest of the fishing industry employees in Walvis Bay.

[email protected]