Nigeria: Kano Varsity Disowns Viral Video On Emir Sanusi's Academic Performance

Northwest University Kano (NWUK), has described as false, baseless and misleading the viral video claiming academic deficiency of Kano Emir, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II.

This is contained in a statement issued by the university's Public Relations Officer, Abubakar Ibrahim, on Tuesday in Kano.

The statement said the viral video showed the Emir attending a public lecture organised by the International Humanitarian Law Society at the university.

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"Some social media users subsequently attached write-ups claiming that the Emir had a carry-over, and approached the university to clear the alleged academic deficiency.

"The management categorically distances itself from the said video, write-ups, and the claims contained therein.

"The claim is entirely false, baseless, misleading, and without an iota of fact whatsoever," the statement added.

The university advised members of the university community and the public to disregard the video, write-ups and related claims, because they did not represent its position.

It further warned against creation, publication or circulation of what it described as false and defamatory content.

"Anyone found involved in creating or circulating the video or false claims will be reported to the relevant authorities and prosecuted in accordance with applicable laws," the statement warned.

The university urged the public to rely on its official communications for accurate and verified information concerning the institution and its activities.

It would be recalled that the Secretary to the Kano Emirate Council had earlier told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview that the claim was false and unfounded.

(NAN)