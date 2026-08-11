South Africa: SAPS Makes Breakthrough in Hunt for Suspects Linked to Germiston Killings

Police have made a breakthrough in the investigation into the killing of two Gauteng South African Police Service (SAPS) Anti-Gang Unit members and two civilian women, following the recovery of two SAPS R5 rifles in Germiston.

A person of interest has been taken in for questioning after the two firearms were recovered at the KwaDukathole Informal Settlement in Germiston on Sunday, 9 August 2026.

The breakthrough follows a weekend-long tracing operation conducted by a multi-disciplinary team comprising the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA), Gauteng Crime Intelligence Tactical and Special Operations, the Provincial Tracking Team, Tactical Response Team and Anti-Gang Unit.

"The multi-disciplinary team engaged in a tracing operation of suspects allegedly involved in the murder of two Gauteng SAPS Anti-Gang Unit members, Constables Tlomatsana and Sibeko, as well as two civilian females, who are community members," police said in a statement.

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Acting National Head Lieutenant General Sphesihle Nkosi conveyed his condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the slain officers, saying the arrest and recovery of the firearms demonstrated SAPS's determination to pursue those who target police officers and communities.

According to police, the person taken in for questioning is a known gangster, who was out on bail and had several outstanding cases before the courts, including two counts of murder, two of attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The investigation into the killings remains ongoing, with police continuing to pursue all those allegedly involved.

"SAPS and the DPCI remain committed to dismantling criminal networks, removing illegal firearms from communities and ensuring that those who attack police officers are brought to justice. The investigation is continuing and we are not ruling out the possibility of more arrests," police said.