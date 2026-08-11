Nigeria: Super Falcons Crash Out of Wafcon 2026, Face Tough Path to World Cup Ticket

Nigeria's Super Falcons have been knocked out of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations by Cameroon's Indomitable Lionesses.

The 1-0 defeat has not only denied Nigeria the chance to proceed to the semi-final with the hope of defending the trophy and possibly extending their reign as African champions for the 11th time, it has put a wedge on Falcons' qualification for the FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027.

Like the Super Eagles who failed to qualify back-to-back for the FIFA World Cup, the chances of Super Falcons making it from the tough African and Intercontinental playoffs to Brazil 2027 World Cup, appears another mission impossible after the direct path has been bungled.

The fiercely contested quarterfinal in Casablanca produced a resilient display by the Cameroonians. Myriam Maéva Nyadjou struck a thunderous effort from set piece that flew past Falcons' wall of defenders. Chiamaka Nnadozie in goal for Nigeria had no answer for it as the ball went into the top corner beyond her outstretched hands.

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Nigeria looked for an immediate response a minute later when Rasheedat Ajibade delivered a dangerous cross into the area, but Gift Monday was unable to make a clean connection after the initial effort had been comfortably dealt with.

The Super Falcons continued to push forward and came close again in the 28th minute. Rinsola Babajide's delivery found Jennifer Echegini in a promising position, but her effort was well saved as Cameroon protected their slender advantage.

Despite Nigeria enjoying spells of possession and creating opportunities, Cameroon remained organised at the back and carried their 1-0 lead into the half-time break.

Nigeria emerged for the second half with even more urgency and intent in search of an equaliser. However, they found Cameroon goalkeeper Michaely Bihina in inspired form.

Cameroon owed their automatically qualification for the World Cup thanks largely to the heroics of 22-year-old Benfica goalkeeper Michaely. She was simply unbeateable on the day and deservedly named Player of the Match!

It is only the second time in 14 meetings that the Lionesses will beat their Nigerian counterparts.

Now, Nigeria's path to the Women's World Cup has become a difficult one as they will have to play in the African Playoff to earn one of the two slots from the continent to advance to the FIFA Intercontinental Playoff Tournament later in the year.

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Ten teams of two each from Africa, Asia, CONCACAF, CONMEBOL plus one from Oceania and one from Europe will feature in the Phase two of the playoffs scheduled for February next year.

The final three slots for the World Cup in Brazil will emerge from this final intercontinental playoff.