Nigeria: Oyinlola, Lalong, Elegushi, Others Listed for 2nd NGF Golf Summit in Abuja

The 2nd edition of the Nigeria Golf Federation's Summit for Golf Stakeholders has been scheduled to hold between August 26 and 27 in Abuja.

According to the President of the NGF, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, the summit to hold at the NICON Luxury Hotel, Abuja, is expected to draw participants from stakeholders in the sport that will have in attendance two former governors of Osun and Plateau states, Prince Oyinlola Olagunsoye and Sen. Simon Bako Lalong respectively. They are both passionate golfers.

Chairman of Trobel Nigeria Limited, Mr. Lawal Garba, is expected to chair the summit while His Royal Majesty, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, Kusenla III of Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom, is the Royal Father of the Day at the summit. Top personalities and stakeholders across Nigeria and beyond, are also expected to add colour to the event.

The NGF President hinted further that the forthcoming event would be a highly glamorous one based on the confirmation received from many of the dignitaries expected to grace the occasion.

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"It is going to be very massive, we expect captains of industries, golf administrators, stakeholders and golf enthusiasts to join us for this landmark gathering which will feature insightful discussions, developments, investments and roadmap for the future of golf in Nigeria," Runsewe said.

He stressed that the NGF is ready to make the summit a worthy venture.

"On our part as a federation, we are ready for this big event because it will change the face of golf in Nigeria," Otunba Runsewe pledged.

He listed a number of corporate organizations on the card for the summit just as the golf federation is anticipating for more partnership to further make the event bigger and better.