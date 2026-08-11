Nigeria: Ugboaja Urges Unity As He Bids for NBBF Presidency

Abuja — Former Nigerian international Ejike Ugboaja has announced his intention to contest for the presidency of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF).

The ex- D'Tigers forward said he was motivated by desire to contribute to the development of the sport and help build a more united, transparent and sustainable basketball structure in Nigeria.

Ugboaja , who was once drafted by Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA, said he wanted to give back to the sport by using his experience, relationships and understanding of basketball to contribute to the future of the game that played a significant role in his life.

According to him the decision came out of a period of reflection and consultations with stakeholders within the basketball community who felt that Nigerian basketball needed a renewed approach in its direction, administration and development.

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Ugboaja said the that he understood the opportunities basketball can provide to young Nigerians as well as the challenges confronting players, coaches, clubs, administrators and other stakeholders within the basketball ecosystem, having played the game for Nigeria on the international stage.

He anchors his campaign around a central belief: Nigerian basketball has the talent and potential to achieve far more, but can only be realised through unity, proper structures, investment and effective leadership.

Ugboaja, who played at London 2012 Olympics, added that he seeks to position Nigeria as a major force in African and global basketball, improve the domestic league, create international opportunities

and build a more united, professional and sustainable Nigerian basketball system capable of developing talent.

He affirmed the belief that Nigeria possesses the talent, population and passion necessary to compete at the highest level.

"But achieving that objective requires more than talented players. It requires quality coaching, strong competitions, modern facilities, player development programmes, sports science, technology, investment and effective administration.

"Nigeria already has the talent. The priority now should be to build the structures capable of unlocking that talent," he said.

He said that the Nigerian basketball has reached a point where stakeholders must look beyond personal differences and work together toward a common future.