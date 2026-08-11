West Africa: Nigeria Chess Federation Commends Successful Hosting of Fide World Amateur Championships, Abuja 2026

The President of the Nigeria Chess Federation (NCF), Senator Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, Ph.D, has described the successful hosting of the FIDE World Amateur Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships, Abuja 2026, as a landmark achievement for Nigerian sport and a significant milestone in the advancement of chess in Africa.

Held from August 1st to 8th 2026 at the Bolton White Hotel, Abuja, the Championships marked the first occasion on which Africa hosted this prestigious international competition.

The event brought together players, officials and chess enthusiasts from across the world for a week of high-level competition, professional conduct and international camaraderie. FIDE confirmed that the Championship brought amateur players from around the world to Abuja for the Rapid and Blitz events.

Senator Dankwambo expressed the Federation's profound appreciation to the International Chess Federation (FIDE) for granting Abuja the hosting rights following a competitive selection process.

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He noted that the decision demonstrated international confidence in Nigeria's organisational capacity, sporting infrastructure and commitment to the development of chess.

The Championships produced a moment of national pride when 14-year-old Ekunke Odey Goodness secured the gold medal in the Rapid event after an exceptional 11-round performance, finishing with 9 points.

Nigerians Eugene Unwana and Bomo Kigigha earned the silver and bronze medals respectively, completing an all-Nigerian podium.

The historic result highlights the depth of talent emerging from Nigeria's chess development programmes and validates the Federation's continued investment in grassroots and school-based initiatives.

The Championships also produced outstanding winners across the U1700, U2000 and U2300 rating categories.

The victories of Omoruyi Sandra Osarugue, Efemuai Odafe Benedict and WFM Asanga Nsisong further underscore Nigeria's growing strength and competitiveness on the international chess stage. FIDE also reported that Efemuai Odafe Benedict won the U2300 Open title, while Indian players recorded notable victories in the U1700 Open and U2000 Open categories.

At the official closing ceremony, Mallam Shehu Dikko, Chairman of the National Sports Commission, commended the Nigeria Chess Federation for organising and delivering a world-class Championship.

He praised the productive collaboration among the NCF, FIDE and the African Chess Confederation, and noted the significant expansion of chess activities across Nigeria, particularly at the grassroots and school levels.

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Senator Dankwambo acknowledged the National Sports Commission's coordination and support.

He also commended the performance of Nigerian athletes at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, observing that Nigeria's sports sector is experiencing renewed momentum through improvements in athlete welfare, discipline, innovation, strategic planning and sports administration.

"We are witnessing a rapid and positive transformation in Nigeria's sports sector. Improvements in athlete welfare, discipline, innovation and strategic leadership are changing the narrative of Nigerian sports and creating new opportunities for our athletes," Senator Dankwambo said.

Senator Dankwambo extended special gratitude to His Excellency Babagana Umara Zulum, Governor of Borno State, his administration and the people of Borno State for their support for the Championship.

He reiterated the need for stronger and more sustainable partnerships with subnational governments, corporate organisations and other stakeholders to broaden access to chess and establish clear pathways for the development of future champions.

The Nigeria Chess Federation also acknowledged with appreciation the contributions of FIDE, the African Chess Confederation, the National Sports Commission, participating national federations, players, arbiters, coaches, volunteers, sponsors, partners and the people of Nigeria.