Nigeria: How Opposition Could Oust Infantino Using FIFA Statutes, Governance Guidelines

FIFA President Gianni Infantino's iron grip on global football appeared unshakeable until the recent disastrous unveiling of the FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal, a scheme to privatize and sell off minority stakes in FIFA's World Cup commercial rights.

The backlash was instant and brutal: UEFA threatened a complete tournament boycott, senior advisers resigned in protest, and a mounting list of national federations formally withdrew their re-election backing.

Though Infantino rushed to scrap the plan, and lobbying seriously to safeguard his fourth term ambition, the FFE fallout has already exposed fatal fractures in his governing bloc.

The pressure from regional bodies lead by UEFA and supported unanimously by CONCACAF and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) is making life unbearable for Infantino who became FIFA President in 2016 following the ouster of Sepp Blatter in 2015.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Therefore, even as his current mandate technically extends to 2027, the ongoing crisis inside FIFA has opened three distinct routes that could force him out far ahead of schedule.

As the noose tightens around his neck, here are the three legally approved pathways to eject Infantino from office before the end of his mandate in 2027, relying strictly on FIFA Statutes and established governance frameworks.

Vote of no confidence via an Extraordinary Congress: According to Article 25.4 of the FIFA Statutes, a minimum of 20% of FIFA's member associations (43 out of 211 national federations) must submit a formal written request to convene an Extraordinary FIFA Congress.

Once triggered, FIFA must hold the congress within three months. Opposing members can then place a motion to dismiss the president on the agenda.

To successfully unseat Infantino, the motion requires a majority vote from the global membership during the congress, where each national association holds exactly one vote.

In the present case, UEFA's 55 member associations alone exceed the required threshold for an extraordinary congress but the block must get support from a majority of FIFA's global membership. Since each national associations hold one vote regardless of its size, it makes difficult for the incumbent to be removed before the expiration of his tenure.

Sanction by ethics committee

The independent FIFA Ethics Committee possesses the statutory authority to investigate formal complaints regarding alleged breaches of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Soccer International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

If an investigation by the investigatory and adjudicatory panels finds evidence of serious ethical or statutory violations, the committee can hand down formal sanctions.

Severe penalties, such as a provisional 90-day suspension or a permanent, long-term ban from all football-related activities, would legally incapacitate Infantino and effectively terminate his presidency mid-term (similar to the mechanism that ended Sepp Blatter's tenure in 2015).

Defeat at March 2027 congress

Infantino's current term officially concludes at the 77th FIFA Congress scheduled for March 18, 2027, in Rabat, Morocco.

While technically the end of his current cycle, a legal removal from future leadership before 2027 requires member associations to field an alternative candidate before the November 18, 2026 nomination deadline.

Opposing factions (led primarily by European football authorities) must convince a majority of the 211 voting member nations to actively reject his re-election bid or revoke their previously signed letters of support in favor of a challenger.

Meanwhile, even as voluntary resignation as a fourth unconditional exit route is being canvassed by some prominent global football stakeholders, it is entirely dependent on Infantino's individual choice rather than an adversarial legal procedure.