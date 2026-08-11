Nigeria: Council Chair Raises Concern Over Space for Health Centre

The Chairman of Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Nuhu Daniel Kwali, has expressed concern over the difficulty in securing land for the proposed construction of a health centre in Sheda community.

Kwali, who spoke at the weekend, said despite the high cost of land around Pai and Sheda communities, the council had found it difficult to secure land for critical infrastructure in parts of the area council.

He said the situation prompted him to visit the Land Department of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) last week to discuss the matter with the department's top management.

According to him, securing land for the proposed health centre had become a serious challenge despite the extensive allocation of land for agricultural purposes from the Pai axis through Sheda and other farming settlements.

He said the council had written to the Development Control Department of the FCDA to explore possible ways of reviewing and regulating some existing land allocations, with a view to making land available for critical public infrastructure and appropriate residential development.

The chairman, however, emphasised that he was approaching the matter cautiously because of the sensitivity surrounding land administration, stressing the need to follow due process while ensuring that essential community projects were not hindered by land constraints.