Nigeria: Sanwo-Olu - We're Ready to Host Maiden National Intermediate Sports Festival

- Inspects ongoing renovation work at Teslim Balogun Stadium

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Saturday, expressed the state's readiness to host the inaugural National Intermediate Sports Festival, scheduled from 1 to 15 October.

Governor Sanwo-Olu stated that Lagos accepted the opportunity to host the first National Intermediate Sports Festival after the National Sports Commission awarded the hosting rights to the state.

He described the event as a chance to enhance grassroots sports development and motivate young athletes to stay in the country.

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The governor revealed that about 14,000 to 15,000 athletes are expected to participate, with facilities such as Rowe Park and other sports centres across the state to be utilised.

The governor made these remarks on Saturday during an inspection of the ongoing rehabilitation works at Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, in preparation for the maiden National Intermediate Sports Festival to be hosted by Lagos.

Leading a site tour, Governor Sanwo-Olu examined the main football and athletics arenas, the indoor sports hall, the volleyball court, and the swimming pool.

He explained that the ongoing renovation of sports facilities across Lagos is part of a broader strategy initiated by his administration about three years ago to rebuild and upgrade sporting infrastructure in various locations, including Surulere, Ifako, Bagada, Ikorodu, Epe, Agege and Badagry.

He noted the main bowl of Teslim Balogun Stadium is undergoing major reconstruction, with the football pitch being upgraded to FIFA standards and the natural grass already installed. He added that the tartan track is expected to be completed within the next four to six weeks.

Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed confidence that Teslim Balogun Stadium and other venues would meet international standards before the October event, assuring that the swimming pool and other pending works would be finished within the allocated period.

He emphasised the urgency to complete these facilities has increased following Lagos State's selection as the host of the inaugural National Intermediate Games by the National Sports Commission.

The governor described the event as an excellent opportunity to bolster grassroots sports development and offer young athletes a platform to discover and refine their talents before progressing to elite levels.

He stated: "About two months ago, we had the unique opportunity that the National Sports Commission handed over to Lagos, the hosting rights for the very first National Intermediate Sports Festival. The first National Intermediate Sports Festival.

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"We are going to be the first state and the first host of this sports festival that would help us do what we are all talking about. We want to hold grassroots sports. We want to encourage the young people before they begin to jump out and run away. We want to hold and develop all the children."