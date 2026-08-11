Nigeria: With 26 Percent Growth in H1, Neimeth Outshines Peers in Revenue Generation

Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc emerged as the fastest-growing listed pharmaceutical company by revenue in the first half of 2026, recording a 26 per cent year-on-year increase in sales despite a challenging operating environment marked by high borrowing costs, inflationary pressures and foreign exchange volatility.

An analysis of the unaudited half-year financial statements of three major listed pharmaceutical companies--Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc, Fidson Healthcare Plc and May & Baker Nigeria Plc shows that while Fidson retained its leadership in terms of revenue and profitability, Neimeth delivered the strongest top-line growth among its peers, reflecting improving market penetration and sustained demand for its pharmaceutical products.

Neimeth's revenue rose to N3.66 billion in the six months ended June 30, 2026, from N2.91 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2025, representing a 26 per cent increase.

The company's revenue performance underscores its ability to expand sales despite operating from a significantly smaller asset and production base than its larger competitors. Industry analysts note that faster revenue growth often reflects successful market expansion, stronger product acceptance and effective commercial execution, particularly in a highly competitive pharmaceutical market.

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Neimeth also maintained profitability in the period despite elevated financing costs. Profit after tax edged higher to N207.66 million from N203.76 million in the first half of 2025, demonstrating resilience in an environment where many manufacturers continue to grapple with rising interest rates and production costs.

Another notable feature of the company's performance was its healthy gross margin. Gross profit increased by 15 per cent to N1.82 billion, accounting for nearly half of total revenue, highlighting the company's ability to preserve value despite cost pressures arising from imported raw materials, inflation and logistics challenges.

Operational efficiency also improved during the period. Administrative expenses declined by about six per cent year-on-year, indicating tighter cost controls even as the business expanded.

This helped cushion the impact of higher finance costs and supported the company's continued profitability.

The balance sheet also reflected gradual strengthening. Shareholders' equity increased to N2.84 billion at the end of June 2026 from N2.63 billion at the end of December 2025, supported by retained earnings generated during the period.

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The improvement points to a gradual enhancement of shareholder value and a stronger capital position. Compared with its larger peers, Neimeth remains the smallest by revenue, assets and earnings. Fidson Healthcare reported N74.48 billion in revenue and N7.72 billion profit after tax, while May & Baker posted N19.26 billion in revenue and N3.20 billion profit after tax.